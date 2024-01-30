TalentProcure Celebrates One Year of Innovative Workforce Management Solutions

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentProcure, a division of TalentBurst, and a leader in extended workforce management, is proud to celebrate its first anniversary. This Boston-based certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) has successfully established itself in the mid-market segment, offering innovative solutions for organizations seeking to effectively manage their external workforce.

A Year of Robust Growth

In the face of economic and employment challenges during 2023 and 2024, TalentProcure has shown remarkable growth. The company successfully concluded 2023 and began 2024 by launching two new programs with prestigious clients in the LifeSciences/Biotech and CyberSecurity industries. Furthermore, in the last quarter, TalentProcure strengthened its team through strategic hires and promotions, enhancing its domain-specific expertise and demonstrating a steadfast commitment to experienced, purpose-driven talent acquisition.

About TalentProcure

TalentProcure is distinguished by its agile approach to workforce management. Focusing on flexibility, the company provides a broad spectrum of managed service solutions ranging from a fully outsourced MSP (Managed Service Programs) to a Co-Managed Program, Statement of Work (SOW), Direct Sourcing, and Global IC/Payroll Compliance Programs. These services can be bundled or offered as standalone solutions, integrating seamlessly within clients' existing CW Programs. TalentProcure customizes its services to suit the evolving needs and maturity models of each organization, offering a non-binary approach to the full insourcing or outsourcing of services and effectively meeting clients' extended workforce needs.

Denise Stalker, SVP of Managed Services at TalentProcure, comments on the journey: "Joining TalentProcure and building it with my team has been an incredible journey. Working with growth-minded individuals who aren't afraid to challenge the status quo has been refreshing. We deliver innovative solutions to clients who were previously underserved by traditional models. Helping our clients succeed is at the core of what we do."

Guidance for Optimal Contingent Labor Practices

Through their consultative sales and management approach, TalentProcure recommends that companies focus on strategic workforce planning, embrace efficient management technology, ensure cost-effectiveness, maintain compliance, and manage risks, all while staying adaptable to evolving market conditions.

Dawnette Cooke, who joined TalentProcure in Q3 of 2024, shares her enthusiasm: "Joining TalentProcure has been an exhilarating experience, particularly with the opportunity to build solutions alongside informed buyers seeking a modern alternative to stagnant MSP models. TalentProcure's strategies and investments are meticulously aligned with the evolving needs of today's workforce." A pivotal reason for establishing TalentProcure was to address these market needs. Additionally, all spend under TalentProcure Programs counts as Tier 1 Diversity spend, aligning seamlessly with contemporary corporate objectives.

Looking Ahead

As TalentProcure enters its second year, the company is set to continue its trajectory of innovation and excellence in workforce management solutions, dedicated to aiding organizations in navigating the complexities of modern talent acquisition and management.

For more information about TalentProcure and its services, please visit TalentProcure's website.

