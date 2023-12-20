TalenTrust Survey Shows Preference For Remote Work, Willingness To Return

News provided by

TalenTrust

20 Dec, 2023, 12:30 ET

DENVER, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TalenTrust, a leading staffing and recruitment firm, today announced results from their recent "Return to Office Survey," gauging employee sentiments around remote and in-office work. The survey of over 400 professionals, taken between Oct. 4 and Nov. 10 of this year, found a distinct preference for remote or hybrid arrangements, but also a willingness to return to the office if required by an employer.

Key insights from the TalenTrust survey include:

  • Most respondents prefer a fully remote or hybrid work environment: 50% percent prefer the former, 33% the latter. Only 17% favor returning fully on-site.

  • If given a mandate to return to the office fully, 41% would ask for more flexibility, while 34% would return without questioning. Nineteen percent would begin searching for a new position with more flexibility.

  • Nearly half (47%) of respondents have not been issued any return-to-office mandates and have been told none is forthcoming.

  • Despite the preference for remote or hybrid roles, 55% would not turn down a new position that was onsite-only if the opportunity was appealing otherwise.

"While remote work has become incredibly popular, what we see is professionals who remain pragmatic. If office-based roles provide the best career growth and compensation, they will accept it," said Kathleen Quinn Votaw, CEO of TalenTrust. "But the preference absolutely leans remote whenever possible."

The survey also ranked factors that were most important to respondents for future career moves. Competitive compensation edged out all other priorities by a wide margin. Flexible work location did rank highly at 6.3 out of 10 points.

"As the job market remains filled with opportunities, businesses must remain flexible and competitive on location options, while also clearly communicating when in-office work is essential," Quinn Votaw concluded. "It's about balance." 

The full results of the TalenTrust Return to Office Survey are available upon request. Members of the media are invited to contact Krista Wignall at [email protected] for more details.

SOURCE TalenTrust

