TalentSplit Connects United States Education, Government, Community and Industry through Innovation is Love™

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentSplit today announced the launch of Innovation is Love™, a collaboration framework that strengthens the United States through talent development by aligning citizens, education, government, community and industry. It establishes shared support, standards, skill development, and consistent execution across the innovation process. The goal is to increase national productivity by improving how we develop ourselves, what we create for others, and how we support our families, communities and the country.

The program applies development principles from the world of sport, more specifically the United States youth soccer development model, to create predictable, measurable and scalable pathways for developing technical confidence and capability, strengthening technical production, as well as capacity within communities.

Innovation is love™ advances both the technical and human elements that drive technical proficiency and productivity, including the commitment of innovation creators, the value their work delivers to others and the support provided to individuals building their own innovation skills.

"There are developing systems within academia, business associations, government initiatives and community organizations, but none that operate across all of them with shared standards and developing talent at the center. Now there is," said Mike Gentile, creator of Innovation is love™ and CEO of CyberForward Academy, TalentSplit and CISOSHARE.

Here are the primary components of Innovation is Love™.

IiL – Proficiency Intelligence™

Proficiency Intelligence™ provides a consistent, user-focused way to measure technical capability across the ecosystem. In soccer terms, it reflects the individual performance rating of a player that contributes to the overall score shown on the scoreboard. Proficiency Intelligence™ leverages CyberForward Academy's Tech Proficiency Score (TPS)℠, an individual measurement and planning engine that complements academic indicators and other proficiency measures. The score gives each person a clear view of their tech performance and progress, supporting informed development decisions.

IiL – Proficiency Standards™

Proficiency Standards™ establish shared guidance for curriculum, work environments and service delivery across the ecosystem. Using a soccer analogy, this ensures every team is playing by the same rules on fields of consistent size regardless of what school is teaching them or employer is training them. These standards create uniform expectations for how innovation training is taught, practiced and eventually performed through technical proficiency. By aligning schools, businesses and organizations with common rules and structures, the system supports reliable and repeatable development that can be scaled.

IiL – Proficiency Centers™

Proficiency Centers™ provide accessible environments where developing talent can learn, train and deliver services at operational speed using the standard framework for consistency. In soccer terms, these are the stadiums and training grounds where the game is played and the players can play at their best. These centers reduce barriers to hands-on practice by offering structured, real-world environments. They enable participants to apply skills, receive feedback and build capability through practical experience.

IiL – Proficiency Stories™

Proficiency Stories™ document, through media, how individuals build and apply technical skill in real situations. In soccer, this is watching ESPN to see professional performances, or recorded content at the youth level. These captured examples of practice, decision-making and progress show how proficiency develops and leads to innovation, all centered around humanity. They strengthen shared understanding, support, collaboration and offer practical insight that reinforces learning across the ecosystem.

To view more on Innovation is love™ visit [https://talentsplit.com/innovation-is-love/]

