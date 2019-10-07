Talenya - The AI Technology Recruitment Company, Completes $6.5 Million Funding Round Led by Ibex Investors

HOBOKEN, New Jersey, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The recruitment technology company – Talenya Inc. - completed a $6.5M round of funding. The round was led by Ibex Investors with the participation of two existing VC investors - Lool Venture and Gal Ventures. The other participants include East Wind Capital, Arc NY, and several existing angel investors. Talenya plans to use the investment funds to expand its R&D and sales operations.

The company has developed bots, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), which serve as virtual recruiters capable of locating suitable talent for open roles by gathering and processing information from hundreds of online sources.

Talenya's bots are also capable of contacting suitable candidates and inviting them to a job interview on behalf of a prospective employer.

Talenya's technology identifies candidates that traditional tools often fail to identify and can also predict the likelihood that a well-qualified candidate will be open to new job offers. The company's customers are leading international companies.

"Ibex's investment is a recognition of Talenya's competitive advantage and its potential to become a global leader in recruiting technology," says Gal Almog, co-founder and CEO of Talenya. "Recruiters are increasingly using AI-powered bots to gain a dramatic improvement in their productivity and quality of hiring. Talenya has an opportunity to lead this global revolution."

"Any time you can leverage AI to improve a previously human-driven process, it's usually a recipe for success," said Brian Abrams, President of Ibex Investors. "We believe Talenya will fundamentally change the way companies recruit top talent. We're excited to lead this round and enable Talenya to unlock its full potential, expand globally, and serve even more Fortune 500 clients."

Talenya was founded in 2017 by Gal Almog and Doron Segal. The company has offices in Israel and in Hoboken NJ. For more information please contact info@talenya.com.

