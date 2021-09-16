Talenya Launches Automated Talent Sourcing Tool To Help Companies Increase Candidate Engagement

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talenya, the provider of the world's most advanced, AI-powered talent sourcing and diversity solutions, today announced the release of Engagement AI™: a first-of-its-kind, fully automated talent sourcing solution.

As recruiters and HR teams struggle to find talent in an increasingly competitive market, Engagement AI™ saves hours of work by automatically sourcing and contacting potential candidates, allowing more time for interviews and connection. Talenya's data scientists spent four years developing the GDPR-compliant technology to enable talent acquisition teams to fully automate talent sourcing, with a focus on diverse talent.

Increase Candidate Engagement

Talenya's Engagement AI™ was developed to optimize responses from "passive job seekers" and engage potential candidates at the right place and right time. It takes job descriptions from a company's Applicant Tracking System (ATS) to create an automated search. Once potential candidates are identified, Engagement AI™ automatically reaches out to hundreds of top candidates and invites them to schedule an interview with the company. Interested candidates are pushed into the company's ATS for the recruitment team to follow up.

Create New Candidate Searches Based on Diversity Hiring Goals

Engagement AI™ allows employers to define diversity hiring goals, and Talenya's Diversity AI™ will design the talent search accordingly. Candidates are prioritized by their diversity category, overall match score and propensity to change jobs, which Talenya's algorithms can predict with 83% accuracy by analyzing career patterns, hiring patterns and social signals. Talenya will immediately contact qualified candidates as soon as a high likelihood of changing jobs is identified.

"Our clients were telling us loud and clear: we need more interviews!" said Talenya CEO and Co-founder Gal Almog. "The only way to improve the recruitment pipeline at scale is to automate the labor-intensive parts of the sourcing process with AI, while optimizing candidates for quality. Today, recruiters manually reach out to candidates for each role only to receive a few responses. About 63% say that talent shortage and engagement from candidates is their biggest problem. Talenya's Engagement AI™ converts "passive" candidates into applicants without the extra work by optimizing and fully automating the process."

The new solution leverages Talenya's Talent AI technology and includes the following capabilities:

Access to a talent pool of close to 1.3 billion professional profiles, curated from multiple public sources

AI algorithms that boost diverse talent participation in the hiring pipeline, including Talenya's patented algorithms for adding missing skills to candidate profiles and optimizing job requirements for diversity

The ability to automatically engage with hundreds of potential candidates, with little or no effort from the recruiter, using the most advanced campaign management technologies

Talenya's new product marks a significant milestone in the transformation of the recruitment industry from labor-intensive to AI-driven, allowing recruiters and hiring managers to spend more time on human interactions. Talenya will provide a full demonstration of Engagement AI™ at the HR Technology Conference & Expo from September 28 – September 30, 2021; if you're interested in scheduling a meeting, contact [email protected].

About Talenya

Founded in 2017 by Gal Almog and Doron Segal, Talenya developed the world's most advanced talent sourcing platform. It enables recruiters to uncover 3X more "passive" talent than any other solution, to engage with them and to turn them into applicants, in a completely automated way. Talenya's Talent AI™ collects fresh data from hundreds of sources to build rich, updated talent profiles. It uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies to eliminate old-school keyword search and intelligently prioritize talent by their quality and propensity to change jobs. It leverages algorithms to run automated and optimized candidate engagement campaigns that boost companies' interview pipelines. Talenya's platform is used by the world's leading employers.

