Talespin and Pearson Launch Groundbreaking Immersive Learning Product to Navigate New Reality of Work

First-of-its-kind immersive storyworld helps leaders adapt to business transformation catalysts like Web 3.0, hybrid work, and new workforce dynamics

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talespin , a spatial computing company focused on workforce skills development, today released a first-of-its-kind learning product entitled "Where'd Everybody Go? - The Business Leader's Guide to the Decentralized Workforce." The product launched in partnership with Pearson , the world's leading learning company.

"Where'd Everybody Go?" features a virtual storyworld, virtual human simulations, and an interactive narrative reminiscent of a role-playing video game (RPG)—a combination that's never been done before in the enterprise extended reality (XR) learning market. Presented in 30+ new immersive learning modules, the content empowers business leaders to practice key skills like building teams, managing people, and shifting mindsets.

Today's workplace leaders face a new reality: Accenture found that 63% of high growth companies utilize a hybrid workplace model, and 83% of employees prefer that system. These workforce trends are colliding with enterprise adoption of new technologies like remote work solutions, Web 3.0 and the Metaverse, the latter of which is estimated to be a $678.80 billion market by 2030.

The XR learning simulations in this new storyworld arm managers and executives with the tools they need to address the new hybrid and remote work business frontier. This product announcement also arrives as the next generation of XR hardware devices are released by companies like HTC Vive , Lenovo , Meta , and eventually Apple . Talespin will make "Where'd Everybody Go?" available immediately to its network of customers and certified partners as the latest addition to its immersive learning content library .

"'Where'd Everybody Go?' redefines the immersive learning content category," said Stephen Fromkin, Chief Content Officer and Co-Founder, Talespin. "It combines the engagement and narrative of a role-playing video game with the learning efficacy and business ROI that enterprises need in a leadership development product."

"Talespin is a leader in immersive learning, and we're proud to collaborate with them to deliver this groundbreaking solution. Our recent Power Skills research showed that soft skills are the capabilities most in demand with employers, so these courses will help our customers and their leadership navigate the modern workplace," said Mike Howells, president of Pearson Workforce Skills.

About "Where'd Everybody Go?":

In the "Where'd Everybody Go?" storyworld, learners take on the protagonist's role of city commissioner in the fictitious, resurgent city of Levitt Heights. As their journey unfolds, the learner must help local startups and enterprises navigate challenges that real-world businesses face today, like leading hybrid workforces, exploring the adoption of new technology, and instilling equitable workforce practices.

"Where'd Everybody Go?" is presented in four learning content tracks:

Applying Web3 to Business Strategy and Operations

Management Upskilling

Equity & Values of the Modern Workforce

Critical Thinking

Learn more at: https://www.talespin.com/weg-immersive-learning-world

About Talespin:

Talespin is building the spatial computing platform to power talent development and skills mobility for the future of work. Founded in 2015, the company leverages its proprietary platform to offer enterprise customers, partners, and individuals an end-to-end solution for creating, distributing, and measuring the impact of immersive learning content. Talespin is building a future of work where the distance between learning and execution is collapsed, enabling people to explore unique career paths that meet the needs of both businesses and individuals.

About Pearson:

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c.20,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's leading learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.com .

