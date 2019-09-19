Talespin Announces Expanded XR Software Platform to Help Enterprises Share Knowledge and Build Critical Workforce Skills

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Talespin, a leading developer of enterprise XR solutions, today announced new capabilities for its enterprise extended reality software platform, Talespin Runway . The company unveiled new virtual reality training modules that immerse learners in targeted subject matter, and are designed to accelerate knowledge transfer for employees. Runway will now include an industry first, insurance-specific VR training content library , as well as Talespin Propel , a new VR training product designed to power object- and process-based training across a variety of use cases.

VR training is proven to deliver accelerated learning, trainee satisfaction, and increased decision-making accuracy in the field. More effective workforce training will become critical as automation impacts traditional, process-oriented jobs, leaving leadership, communication, and critical thinking skills as the uniquely 'human' abilities that set people apart in the workplace. Talespin is leveraging XR technology to help people improve these key skills, and enabling organizations to better prepare their workforces for the future.

"There is no question that virtual reality is beneficial for accelerating learning and making training more efficient," said Talespin CEO & co-founder Kyle Jackson. "The challenge is that VR software is typically expensive to implement. We're lowering the barrier to entry with our expanded platform, which helps any company better train its workforce and share knowledge with its employees. Our off-the-shelf content library for the insurance industry is just the beginning of our mission to help all industries bring the benefits of XR to their transformation story."

Talespin's Runway platform currently features two core VR training products, including the newly unveiled Propel for VR job simulation:

Talespin Propel , for learning object- and process-based knowledge

for learning object- and process-based knowledge Object-based learning modules accelerate familiarization and memorization for core concepts and objects, like recognizing residential construction materials, memorizing automotive parts, and identifying damage states within a home.



Object-based learning modules are designed to provide the knowledge base employees need to excel at more advanced process-based tasks and conversational learning modules.



Process-based learning modules simulate complex tasks, and help employees rapidly build experience before their first day on the job.

Talespin CoPilot , for soft skills training with virtual role-play

, for soft skills training with virtual role-play The platform's conversational learning modules are powered by CoPilot, and task employees with conducting role-play with virtual humans . These learning modules help employees develop critical leadership and communication skills, and provide a safe space to practice challenging conversations.

Talespin Runway to Deliver Insurance Industry-Specific VR Training Content Library

Talespin's Runway platform now includes an insurance-focused content library of experiential, VR training modules. Developed with leading industry subject matter experts (SMEs), the training content library's first modules include:

Construction Materials Basics

In this learning module, the learner quickly learns the core construction materials, components, and concepts that go into building a residential home. The module's experiential nature improves the retention of foundational knowledge, helping insurance employees gain critical subject matter familiarity to deliver the best possible customer experiences.

Scoping Basics: Water Damage

In this learning module, the learner is tasked with investigating and scoping a residential water damage claim in VR. Playing the role of a Claims Representative, the learner rapidly builds experience by breaking the physical boundaries of what is typically possible in training, and virtually experiencing what it's like to perform this task in the real world.

Auto Claim Shared Responsibility

In this learning module, the learner takes on the role of a Claims Representative and engages in virtual role-play with an AI character representing a 3rd party claimant. The learner must practice conversational techniques to discuss the claimant's shared responsibility in an automobile accident, developing confidence and critical interpersonal skills to deliver a great customer experience in a moment that can greatly impact a customer relationship.

Farmers Insurance®, one of the largest insurance providers in the U.S., announced the intent to expand its use of VR training technology and further develop the collaboration with Talespin to provide training to its Claims employees by becoming one of the first customers of the new training content library.

"Talespin's new enterprise XR solution, Runway, is yet another tool Farmers can utilize to train our Claims employees to help create a truly differentiated experience for our customers," said Tim Murray, head of claims shared services for Farmers. "This content library empowers Farmers to leverage new and engaging forms of VR technology and training in a way that better serves our employees and allows us to continue to drive further innovation within the insurance industry."

Runway includes features for learning management, user administration, training analytics and scoring, as well as enterprise IT integration. The platform allows enterprises to access training applications and content libraries across various subject matters, and enables learning and development teams to administer XR training at scale. The technology is currently used by companies across the insurance, telecommunications, technology, and healthcare industries, primarily in the Fortune 500.

ABOUT TALESPIN

Talespin is building the XR (virtual, augmented, and mixed reality) platform that will power knowledge transfer and skill alignment for the future of employment. Founded in 2015, the company leverages its Runway platform to deliver virtual reality learning and training applications, augmented reality performance support tools, and improved workforce insights. With offices in Los Angeles, California and Utrecht, The Netherlands, Talespin combines expertise in immersive technology development, learning design, user experience, and artificial intelligence (AI) to enable enterprises to build a more collaborative, inclusive, and productive future of work.

