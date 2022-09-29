Talespin Announces Three New Executive Hires to Fuel Immersive Learning Platform Growth

Annie Thompson (CRO), Ram Venkat (CFO), and Joe Millward (GM of APAC) join Talespin

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Talespin , a spatial computing company focused on workforce talent development and skills mobility, announced three key hires, with Annie Thompson joining as Chief Revenue Officer, Ram Venkat hired as Chief Financial Officer, and Joe Millward starting as General Manager of Asia-Pacific.

"We're proud to bring on these three distinguished executives as we gear up to scale our platform across industries and geographic regions to support the growing immersive learning ecosystem," said Kyle Jackson, Talespin Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "Bringing this level of talent to Talespin further demonstrates that immersive learning is here and now. I am delighted to work with them to continue our exponential growth."

The three strategic hires will help the company continue to scale as enterprises increasingly turn to immersive learning and the Metaverse for workplace training and skills development.

Thompson, based in Denver, joins Talespin from Velocity Global. At Velocity Global, Thompson led and managed the strategic partnerships team, which was responsible for building and nurturing relationships with a wide ecosystem of partners. Velocity Global empowers employers to hire, manage, and pay global talent on one platform. In her new role, Thompson will oversee all revenue channels, including continuing to scale the company's growing Partner Program , accelerating content partnerships, and responding to increased enterprise demand in the company's direct customer business.

Venkat, based in Los Angeles, officially joined Talespin in 2021. He has played an integral role in helping Talespin scale through its next phases of growth and overseeing the financial health of the company, including helping close its Series C funding round in February of 2022. Prior to Talespin, Venkat has spent over a decade in the capital markets across investment banking and venture capital at firms such as Citi Global Markets, helping companies to raise capital in the private and public markets and create value through mergers and acquisitions. He also has served in a prior CFO capacity and has a background as an engineer.

Millward, based in Australia, joins Talespin after serving as Innovation Manager at TAFE NSW, where he oversaw the company's innovation lab – which explored cutting-edge immersive technologies and applications. In this role, he helped develop augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) training experiences for a range of industries including construction, healthcare, hospitality, and more. He also previously served as an AR & VR lead at 3M. Millward will oversee business and operations in the APAC region at Talespin – a region where the company has a growing commercial footprint, and key customers, partners, and investors like SEEK Investments and Go1.

These executive hires come amidst a phase of growth at the company, as Talespin has built out its content, engineering, and sales teams in recent months in anticipation of significant platform and extended reality (XR) industry growth in 2023.

About Talespin

Talespin is building the spatial computing platform to power talent development and skills mobility for the future of work. Founded in 2015, the company leverages its proprietary platform to offer enterprise customers, partners, and individuals an end-to-end solution for creating, distributing, and measuring the impact of immersive learning content. Talespin is building a future of work where the distance between learning and execution is collapsed, enabling people to explore unique career paths that meet the needs of both businesses and individuals.

Talespin's investors include SEEK Investments, Cornerstone, Allomer Capital, Pearson Ventures, Accenture Ventures, Go1, Sony Innovation Fund, and HTC. Learn more at talespin.com.

