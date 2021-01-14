Talespin Names Jieun Kim as Vice President of Product to Lead Vision for its XR Learning and Skills Data Platform

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Talespin , a spatial computing company focused on workforce knowledge transfer and skill alignment, announced it has hired product leader Jieun Kim as Vice President of Product. Kim brings more than 20 years of product development expertise across emerging technologies, mass market consumer products, and spatial computing platforms.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jieun to Talespin at a time when our platform and XR product ecosystem have matured and are scaling to new markets and categories of users," said Kyle Jackson, CEO and co-founder of Talespin. "Jieun's expertise in launching widely adopted consumer products and productizing emerging technologies is the perfect fit as we work to support a growing user base, and continue productizing our platform technology."

Most recently, Kim served as the Director of Product at Boston Consulting Group Digital Ventures, where she focused on driving digital innovation, and led the AR VR practice for the company's Fortune 500 clients. Prior to Boston Consulting Group, she was a Senior Staff member at Qualcomm, launching new AR experiences, and helping partners bridge digital and physical worlds using the Vuforia SDK.

Earlier in her career, Kim spent five years at Disney as a Product Development Manager leading software development, engineering, UI/UX design, branding and manufacturing for a portfolio of $200MM+/yr wholesale businesses. These businesses spanned consumer electronics, advanced tech toys, mobile apps, and audio and video products. During Kim's time at Disney, several of the products in her portfolio received awards and patents, including two CES Innovation Awards.

"Talespin's platform strategy is providing high-value for its customers, and has proven the effectiveness of XR learning in the enterprise" said Kim. "I'm joining at an exciting time, when the company aims to build on this foundation to support an entire ecosystem of skills-based XR learning and productivity products. I'm raring to go, and am already working with Kyle and the rest of the executive team to build on Talespin's success while pushing our product vision forward."

Kim joins Talespin as the company is already scaling aggressively to meet increased enterprise demand for its XR learning content library and supporting training administration and skills data platform, Runway. Last October Talespin announced another expansion to its executive team , with the addition of XR learning and enterprise sales leader Nicole Bunselmeyer as its Vice President of Sales. Earlier in 2020 Talespin continued to lead in enterprise XR learning, bringing new off-the-shelf VR learning content to market, like its 'Leading Through Uncertainty' training modules, which debuted in April to help business leaders prepare to navigate crisis situations.

About Talespin

Talespin is building the spatial computing platform to power talent development and skills mobility for the future of work. Founded in 2015, the company leverages its proprietary XR technology platform Runway to deliver XR-based learning and training applications, mixed reality field tools to support employee job performance, and a new skills-based approach to work and productivity. With offices in Los Angeles and Utrecht, The Netherlands, Talespin is building a future of work where the distance between learning and execution is collapsed, enabling people to explore unique career paths that meet the needs of both businesses and individuals.

Talespin's investors include Cornerstone, Farmers Insurance Exchange, and HTC. Learn more at talespin.com .

