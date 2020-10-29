Talespin Names Nicole Bunselmeyer as VP of Sales to Harness Growing Demand for XR Training and Skills Mobility in the Enterprise

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Talespin , a spatial computing company focused on workforce knowledge transfer and skill alignment, announced it has hired XR and learning & development leader Nicole Bunselmeyer as Vice President of Sales. Bunselmeyer brings more than 20 years of sales experience to Talespin, primarily in the corporate learning technology space and selling to the Fortune 500.

"We're excited about the impact Nicole's experience will have at Talespin. She has a deep understanding of how XR is transforming corporate learning, collapsing the time between learning and execution, and proven success at startups selling into large, Fortune 500 customers," said Kyle Jackson, CEO and co-founder of Talespin. "There has been an explosion of interest in our off-the-shelf XR content and underlying skills platform, and Nicole's background is perfect for navigating the acceleration we are experiencing."

Bunselmeyer was most recently Vice President of Sales for Pixvana, a 360 video XR training platform and solutions provider. Before that she led direct sales efforts and set up the customer success function at Intrepid Learning by VitalSource. Earlier in her career, she was Vice President and CEO of MediaDesigns, Inc., a boutique e-learning solutions services company, and she co-founded Quid Interactive, a video-based learning platform. She also taught e-learning design and development for four years at the University of Washington.

"Talespin is truly transforming learning with its platform, and has proven the efficacy of XR for training," said Bunselmeyer. "The Talespin team, the company's technology, and the market they're creating all add up to an incredible opportunity. I'm excited to help accelerate that opportunity and continue to build the future of work."

Bringing Bunselmeyer on to the team as Vice President of Sales is Talespin's latest milestone on its mission to deliver a new skills mobility paradigm for individuals and enterprises. The company continues to push the VR and AR enterprise space forward with off-the-shelf VR learning content like its 'Leading Through Uncertainty,' training modules, which launched in April to equip business leaders for unprecedented crisis situations. Also, in March, Talespin raised a $15 million Series B led by Cornerstone , and is subsequently focused on enabling a large ecosystem of content developers to help enterprises adopt spatial computing at scale.

