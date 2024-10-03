TALHospitals Announces HealthFest 2024 where Global Leaders Convene to Reimagine Healthcare for a Healthier Tomorrow

Join global healthcare stakeholders in a forward-thinking event with a keen focus on preventive, predictive & prescriptive healthcare.

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TALHospitals (owned by Solix Technologies, Inc.), powered by Touch-A-Life Foundation, announced its inaugural HealthFest. TALHospitals HealthFest 2024 is a premier event convening influential policymakers, global healthcare leaders, and industry titans to promote strategic partnerships, co-create innovative solutions for global healthcare challenges, and ignite healthcare transformation.

Venue: Computer History Museum, Mountain View, California

Date: October 18, 2024

Time: 8.00 am onwards

"We live in an interconnected world where the health & well-being of people across the globe are inextricably linked. HealthFest 2024 fuels collaborative partnerships, knowledge sharing, and innovation across borders to develop much-needed global solutions that improve patient outcomes worldwide.", said Barry Rudolph, CEO, TALLeaders

The event is set to delve into global challenges & emerging trends in healthcare and showcase the latest tools and innovations revolutionizing patient care with a special focus on critical areas:

Preventive, predictive & prescriptive healthcare: Moving beyond reactive care; using technology for early risk identification and proactive disease prevention.

Moving beyond reactive care; using technology for early risk identification and proactive disease prevention. Healthcare affordability, access & equity: Finding global options and rethinking policies & strategies to make healthcare affordable, accessible, and equitable.

Finding global options and rethinking policies & strategies to make healthcare affordable, accessible, and equitable. AI & personalized medicine: Leveraging AI to tailor treatments and improving patient outcomes.

Leveraging AI to tailor treatments and improving patient outcomes. Digital health innovations: Revolutionizing healthcare delivery with digital innovations.

Revolutionizing healthcare delivery with digital innovations. Integrated, holistic medicine: Transforming patient outcomes through integrated care models.

Participants at TALHospitals HealthFest will have a platform to share and gain insights on these critical areas of healthcare and be at the forefront of policy and strategy deliberations. They will witness groundbreaking health innovations, products & services from 50+ global exhibitors including hospitals, startups, and more. Participants will have unparalleled opportunities to network and explore potential collaborations with influential delegates and global leaders.

"AI has the power to transform healthcare on a global scale by augmenting human capabilities and helping address challenges such as access to care, disease prevention, and drug discovery. By leveraging AI, we can improve the health and well-being of people around the world. I look forward to witnessing the latest AI-powered solutions at HealthFest 2024.", said Dr. Kanwaljeet S. Anand, Professor, Stanford University School of Medicine

At this event, the TALHospitals app will be launched. TALHospitals is the world's largest pro bono healthcare services platform that makes quality healthcare accessible to all, helping build a healthier tomorrow.

"TALHospitals is a global force for positive change in healthcare. By revolutionizing healthcare delivery on a global scale and building bridges between patients and quality care, we are empowering individuals worldwide to live healthier lives. We are thrilled to launch the TALHospitals web and mobile application at HealthFest 2024.", said Kishore Gadiraju, CEO, TALHospitals

The event will explore global options to expand access to quality care for all. Attendees, especially patient advocacy groups and nonprofits, can network with key stakeholders, share experiences, and advocate for patient-centered policies on a global scale.

"Access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right, not a luxury. Public health policy should view the globalization of health care as an opportunity to achieve quality healthcare. This means openness to global competence of skills, openness to the world's best healthcare systems and technologies, and the building up of capacity locally to benefit from these opportunities. Properly done, public health policy will achieve not just the rapid upgradation of care. It will also create local centers of innovation that are networked across the globe to produce wide-ranging benefits for all.", said Rafiq Dossani, Senior Economist, RAND Corporation

TALHospitals invites all healthcare stakeholders to join them in this healthcare revolution.

How to Participate?

General Participant: FREE; limited seats. Secure your spot now.

FREE; limited seats. Secure your spot now. Sponsor/ Exhibitor: Showcase your brand & unlock growth. Register now to avail yourself of limited early bird discounts.

Showcase your brand & unlock growth. Register now to avail yourself of limited early bird discounts. Speakers: Share your knowledge & expertise with a global audience.

Share your knowledge & expertise with a global audience. Volunteer: Make a difference.

For registration and further information, visit https://talhospitals.org/healthfest/ now.

For more queries, write us at [email protected]

About TALHospitals

TALHospitals, a digital health services platform powered by Touch-A-Life Foundation, connects patients with top-notch doctors and world-class hospitals to make quality healthcare accessible and affordable to all, contributing to a healthier future.

About Touch-A-Life Foundation

Touch-A-Life Foundation is a registered non-profit organization founded on the principle of helping others to drive societal good and progress, building a kinder, more equitable world for all.

About Solix Technologies, Inc.

Solix Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud data management and AI solutions and is trusted by Fortune 2000 companies for digital transformation and data-driven operations, like datalake. Solix is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates worldwide through direct sales and an established network of value-added resellers (VARs) and systems integrators.

