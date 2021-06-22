Talia Baker MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CHICAGO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talia Baker MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Hepatobiliary and Liver Transplant Surgeon for her outstanding achievements in her field of medicine and her professional excellence at the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Talia Baker MD

Talia Baker MD, a nationally renowned hepatobiliary and liver transplant surgeon, has garnered 32 years of outstanding achievements in her field. She specializes in all facets of her work, including living donor liver transplantation, liver cancer, bile duct pathology, hepatobiliary malignancies, liver tumors, and laparoscopic approaches to liver tumors. In her current capacity, she provides care for a full spectrum of liver issues, including liver tumors and liver cancer. She has been working closely with physicians at the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center since 2016 and is devoted to providing multi-disciplinary and personalized care.

To prepare for her distinguished career, Dr. Baker obtained her Medical Degree at the Tufts University School of Medicine in 1993. Then she completed her internship and residency at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, followed by her fellowship at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Committed to excellence, Dr. Baker is board-certified in surgery.

A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Baker remains abreast of the latest advancements in her field. She maintains active memberships with the American Society of Transplantation, the Association for Academic Surgery, the Central Surgical Association, the American Society of Transplant Surgeons, the American College of Surgeons, and the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases.

An expert in living donor liver transplantation, Dr. Baker remains an active researcher. She focuses on many liver transplant topics, such as downstaging complex hepatobiliary tumors to resectability and the ethical implications of using social media for organ donation opportunities. As a testament to her excellence, Dr. Baker was an invited participant at the 2016 White House summit to reduce the organ waiting list and facilitate research breakthroughs.

Among her many professional achievements, Dr. Baker is proud to have made history in December 2018. She served as one of the transplant care team's physicians' leaders who performed two triple-organ transplants within 27 hours, replacing the failing hearts, livers, and kidneys of 29-year-olds Sarah McPharlin and Daru Smith.

In her spare time, Dr. Baker enjoys supporting and watching her three teens compete in tennis. She is also passionate about working out on her Peloton.



Dr. Baker recognizes how fortunate she feels to have had great mentors throughout her career. She dedicates this honorable recognition to her mentor, Dr. Michael Abecassis.

To learn more, please visit https://www.uchicagomedicine.org/find-a-physician/physician/talia-baker.

