Taliance releases The Lab, a hub for customizable applications for alternative asset managers

At launch Taliance is releasing three apps, WALT, CURRENCIES and WATERFALL. WALT (also known as WALE, WAULT or WALL) is used to calculate the risk of a property that is becoming vacant in a given year and is used to measure overall tenancy risks of a property with several units. WATERFALL is the method of splitting profits among partners in a transaction that allows for profits to follow an uneven distribution while CURRENCIES enables firms to manage different currencies for investments, including gathering and forecasting data on asset levels in local currencies or performing stress tests in a certain currency.

"With the launch of The Lab, we are giving our clients some of the tools they need to make investment management decisions," said Taliance CEO and founder Guillaume Fiastre. "We serve as true partners to our clients, allowing them to focus on core investing decisions while we help mitigate the time they spend on technology and operations."

Taliance will continue to add apps to The Lab based on client demand and in response to industry conditions.

"We are building a community for our clients, so they can adapt and learn from each other. Taliance – including The Lab – will serve as a hub for innovation. We look forward to continuing conversations with our clients about what they need to complete their goals."

Taliance recently relaunched the company's website, which includes a new community-based approach to user support. The portal includes thousands of articles and discussion threads where Taliance clients, partners and employees share solutions and ideas and contribute to the company's ongoing product roadmap.

More information on The Lab, including how current customers can install apps, is available at Taliance.com.

About Taliance

Taliance Group provide cloud-based collaborative business modelling, forecasting and performance reporting solutions to alternative investment firms allowing them to better adapt, anticipate the future and make more informed decisions on the fly. It offers business solutions for alternative investment firms for real-time/dynamic forecasting, modelling scenarios, and other front/middle office analytics. Headquartered in Paris, the company has offices in London and New York and works with investment companies worldwide. Taliance.com

PRESS CONTACTS:

Cognito

+1 646 395 6300

Taliance@cognitomedia.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taliance-releases-the-lab-a-hub-for-customizable-applications-for-alternative-asset-managers-300656418.html

SOURCE Taliance

Related Links

http://taliance.com

