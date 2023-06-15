Talidara Jewelry Release New Limited Edition Wrist Watch "Heiwa"

PRAGUE, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium jewelry brand Talidara is releasing their first wrist watch. A watch inspired by tranquil living and Japanese art.

The watch goes by the name "Heiwa" which is Japanese for "peace", a name it was given as a representation to use the watch not to stress and chase somewhere on time, but rather to slow down and enjoy the time we have.

The visible aspect of the watch is the most striking part, as it features bright white and red colors, made possible using ceramic. The bright colors make for a very stunning look, enhanced with an art dial in darker monochrome nuances resembling a peaceful mountain line.

On the technical side Heiwa features "Talidara Cal. XX8" a modified Swiss 2824 movement with a 38-hour power reserve. The movement is visible from the window in the case back. The dimensions of the watch are on the smaller size, measuring in at 35 mm without lugs. The smaller size is to keep a classy look, and make the watch look nice on the wearer's wrist. A specific trait of the watch, as most newer watches are big and bulky and at times makes it look like the watch is wearing you and not you wearing the watch.

The watch is made and assembled in Denmark, the birthplace of Talidaras founder Frederik.

Heiwa is available for order now, and shipments will start going out in November 2023. There will only be 88 pieces of the watch made, once they are sold out there won't be any more made.

To see and read more about Heiwa, please visit the Talidara Jewelry website here where the watch itself can also be purchased directly.

For more press material visit: https://talidara.com/press.html

About Frederik

Of Danish nationality, but resides in both Czech Republic and Denmark. Frederik has always worked on making and creating whatever came to his mind and after many years, he dropped out of his university studies, following the increased success of his new brand Talidara.

Since the age of 14, Frederik has done almost everything within the field of online business. Developing apps and games for the iOS market, programmed various types of software for Windows, designed dress shirts for men and much more. But it was first when he shifted his vision towards the jewelry medium, that everything changed. After many years of hard work, he has now managed to create something sought after, however there is still a long way to go, but things look better than ever.

