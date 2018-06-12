Talis Biomedical Corporation awarded $5.6M by NIH

The indiscriminate use and misuse of antibiotics has led to an impending global health crisis: the development of widespread antibiotic resistance. Bloodstream infections (BSI) are particularly significant with respect to their clinical impact: severe sepsis strikes more than 1.5M Americans every year; 15 to 30 percent of the patients die. Unfortunately, current blood culture methodology requires 1-5 days for pathogen identification, plus an additional 24 hours for susceptibility testing. As a result, about half of all antibiotics prescribed in U.S. acute care hospitals are either unnecessary or inappropriate, leading to poor outcomes and inadequate antibiotic stewardship. Point-of-care diagnostic platforms that can measure the drug susceptibility of a pathogen directly from clinical samples, eliminating lengthy procedures that require microbial growth can help in the fight against antibiotic resistant organisms.

"This award from the NIH provides Talis a unique opportunity to create a new paradigm in diagnosis and treatment of bloodstream infections directly from clinical samples at the point- of-care," said Brian Coe, Chief Executive Officer of Talis. "We believe that through these research efforts we will have the opportunity to save countless lives, and to substantially reduce the spread of antibiotic resistance."

The Talis system leverages proprietary isothermal amplification chemistries, innovative engineering and powerful data science tools to enable users to load sample, walk away, and have results in time to make a treatment decision. The rapid, digital quantification capability of the company's proprietary SlipChip technology of parallel processing of thousands of nanoliter volume chambers will enable pathogen identification and susceptibility to antibiotics in less than two hours.

About Talis Bio

