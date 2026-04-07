Talisman EVC Shines as Independent Force in EV Infrastructure Management; Commits to Continuous Improvement after standout Q4 2025 and Q1 2026

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Talisman EVC today reaffirmed its commitment to a charter of "quality over quantity" following standout operational performance in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026. In a year that saw several major EV charging providers exit the US market, Talisman has emerged as a stabilizing force, helping restore confidence in an industry shaken by aggressive and often questionable sales tactics.

By the end of 2025, Talisman EVC had established itself as a truly national player, expanding its EV charging management services across the entire continental United States. The company's client portfolio now includes multiple highly prestigious Fortune-level organizations that rely on Talisman to design, manage, and optimize mission-critical charging infrastructure.

Founder of Talisman EVC, Mir Ahmad, emphasized that its rapid expansion has not altered the company's core philosophy. "We entered the market on the back of our reputation for quality and candor. Our clients chose us because they trusted us from years of experience," said Ahmad. "Now, every day, we see clients whose EV charging programs are not fit for purpose because the providers' aim was always 'sales first', which resulted in compatibility issues, insufficient power, poor uptime, a failure to future proof, and an absence of critical functionality promised during the sales process."

Ahmad continued, "Most clients do not want to be involved in selecting their backend operating system or selecting their hardware – they simply want to provide macro guidance for the functionality they require, and let their service provider do the heavy lifting, on time and on budget, that would be expected of an industry expert. They then rightly expect that provider to deliver upon and stand by their solution – not disappear once challenges arise. As long as our focus is on understanding the client's charging experience, our impartiality over the individual components of the end solution means we can stand by our solution and support our clients with every aspect of meeting their objective."

Talisman's neutrality across hardware and software platforms allows the company to build tailored solutions that prioritize uptime, user experience, and long-term performance rather than short-term unit sales. The company's model is designed so that customers can define their business outcomes while Talisman manages technical complexity, vendor coordination, and operational risk across multi-vendor EV ecosystems. As the EV charging landscape continues to evolve, Talisman plans to deepen its national presence while maintaining rigorous standards for reliability, transparency, and customer-centric design.

About Talisman EVC

Talisman EVC is a US-based EV charging infrastructure, management & solutions provider focused on delivering high‑reliability, vendor‑neutral charging programs for fleets, workplaces, and public charging networks. By combining strategic advisory, technology‑agnostic design, and ongoing operational support, Talisman helps clients build charging ecosystems that are scalable, resilient, and optimized for the driver experience.

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SOURCE Talisman EVC