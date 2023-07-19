Taliun Achieves SOC2 and HIPAA Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Data Security and Privacy

NEWARK, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taliun, a leading provider of advanced data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce its successful completion of SOC2 and HIPAA certification. This achievement demonstrates Taliun's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy for its customers in the healthcare industry.

The SOC2 (Service Organization Control 2) certification validates Taliun's adherence to strict data security and privacy practices, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customer data. By meeting the rigorous criteria set forth by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), Taliun has demonstrated its dedication to safeguarding sensitive information and maintaining robust data protection measures.

In addition to SOC2 certification, Taliun has also achieved compliance with HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) regulations. HIPAA sets forth comprehensive guidelines for safeguarding protected health information (PHI) and ensures the privacy and security of patient data. Taliun's adherence to HIPAA requirements further reinforces its commitment to maintaining the highest levels of data security within the healthcare industry.

"We are thrilled to have achieved SOC2 and HIPAA certification," said Mehul Agarwal, CEO at Taliun. "These certifications validate our ongoing commitment to data security and privacy, particularly within the healthcare industry. We understand the critical importance of protecting sensitive patient information, and this achievement underscores our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data protection."

The attainment of SOC2 and HIPAA certification further distinguishes Taliun as a trusted partner for healthcare organizations seeking advanced data analytics solutions. With these certifications, Taliun provides its customers with the assurance that their data is handled with the utmost care and protected according to the highest industry standards.

About Taliun:

Taliun is a trusted partner in digital engineering and enterprise modernization, ensuring compliance with HIPAA and SOC 2 standards. We cater to leading enterprises and software players across industries, focusing on driving innovation and helping companies thrive. Our services include software product engineering, digital transformation, data, and artificial intelligence solutions. Taliun empowers Healthcare, Software and Digital Platforms (ISVs), Retail, Hi-Tech, and Manufacturing industries in their digital journey by leveraging Azure and OpenAI capabilities. With a strong grasp of cutting-edge technologies, we deliver exceptional solutions in Cloud, App Modernization, Data/AI, and Azure OpenAI.

