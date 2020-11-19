Talix Granted Patent for Healthcare Technology That Enriches Patient Data

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talix , a SaaS solution for both payers and healthcare providers to manage their patient information, announced a patent awarded by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office entitled, "Health Information System for Searching, Analyzing and Annotating Patient Data," patent number 10,755,804. Talix's proprietary technology uses unique natural language processing (NLP) and a semantic health taxonomy for payers and providers so they can more easily analyze comprehensive patient data–without significant manual work.

Patient data volume is increasing at a significant rate every year, and 80% of that information is unstructured text. With this transformation, healthcare organizations need both structured and unstructured information to get more accurate reimbursements and to make more informed decisions about patient care. The Talix platform, backed by Artificial Intelligence (AI), makes this change painless and intuitive by enabling customers to easily parse the high volume of patient information they receive from varying sources. This vastly improves the identification of patient medical acuity, treatments, and health management.

"Due to the shift to value-based care, the healthcare market needs advanced information technology to leverage massive amounts of patient data," said Dean Stephens, CEO of Talix. "As patient information grows, it's no longer scalable for humans to sift through the data alone. Our technology further reinforces our innovative solution to thoroughly mine patient data and improve the payer and provider reimbursement process."

Talix's NLP and semantic taxonomy, on top of powerful back-end technology, provide an all-in-one healthcare platform that speeds up reimbursement workflows. As a result, customers achieve a higher ROI and better precision in their Risk Adjustment processes. This then allows payers and providers to improve the accuracy and detail of their patient and member documentation to provide high-quality, seamless patient care.

About Talix

Talix is a comprehensive, AI-powered SaaS platform for healthcare payers and providers, making the transformation to value-based reimbursement more seamless and effective. The Talix Platform uses award-winning natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) techniques to power workflow applications, making patient data processing more accurate and efficient. Innovative healthcare organizations use Talix to improve productivity by up to 3X, turning their unstructured and structured patient data into actionable information. Ultimately, Talix accelerates the journey toward universal value-based reimbursement so patients can receive quality healthcare nationwide. For more information, please visit www.talix.com .

SOURCE Talix

Related Links

http://www.talix.com

