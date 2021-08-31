Talix Launches Chart InSight, an Enterprise-Wide Solution that Enables Payers to Manage All Aspects of Medical Record Retrieval

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talix, a SaaS information technology company serving both healthcare payers and providers through a sophisticated coding and claims platform, announced the launch of Chart InSight, a robust industry solution designed to enable the quick retrieval of more high value charts while reducing costs, increasing chase efficiency, avoiding duplicate chase efforts, and decreasing naughty provider abrasion.



Interoperability has been a significant challenge and remains a top priority for the healthcare landscape today. Due to the abundance of uniquely designed EHR products in use throughout the country as well as the volume and complexity of healthcare data, it has become increasingly difficult to identify charts with high value, as well as to track campaigns leveraging multiple retrieval channels and downstream coding outcomes from retrieved charts. As the first comprehensive solution that integrates chart retrieval, coding, and claims validation workflows into one single platform, Talix's Chart InSight aims to solve these industry challenges by streamlining both manual and eRetrieval while synchronizing internal team and vendor efforts. "For a long time, chart retrieval has been an overlooked area and fetching medical records from providers has been a painful, expensive, and time-consuming endeavor. With various interoperability initiatives underway, we see a big opportunity to help payers and providers automate this process to reduce costs, streamline efficiency, and reduce provider abrasion," states Shahyan Currimbhoy, Chief Product Officer for Talix.

Another challenge often posed by the lack of healthcare interoperability is the absence of multi-department collaboration within payer organizations regarding chart retrieval. Chart InSight gives payers the ability to automate retrieval workflows for both manual and electronic retrieval, monitor campaign progress, and evaluate provider and vendor performance through the platform. Chart InSight's seamless integration with Coding InSight, Talix's healthcare NLP-enabled Risk Adjustment coding platform, provides the transparency needed to save valuable time and resources while also enabling an efficient feedback loop.

The Talix platform focuses on transforming how payers and providers leverage software to address their risk adjustment strategies, and Chart InSight is yet another tool available to take payers to the next level of optimal performance. "Chart InSight is yet another way we leverage our advanced NLP and Machine Learning capabilities to give our customers more intelligent access to important member and clinical data. We have to reduce administrative cost and complexity and enable payer / provider collaboration for better patient outcomes," says Dean Stephens, CEO of Talix. Talix's patent-awarded platform provides an all-in-one solution that speeds up reimbursement workflows, and Chart InSight is now an integral part of this effort intended to improve the payer and provider reimbursement process.

Talix is a proud to be a Gold Sponsor for this year's RISE West conference in Colorado Springs, CO, taking place from August 30th-September 2nd. We will be hosting a roundtable focused on payer and provider collaboration for prospective gap closure on Wednesday, September 1st at 12:50pm MST and will be available for appointments to learn more about Chart InSight. Please contact us at [email protected] to connect or to schedule an appointment to meet with us during the conference.

About Talix

Talix provides risk and quality solutions to help providers, payers, and accountable care organizations address the growing challenges of value-based care. Talix offers a comprehensive, AI-powered SaaS platform to make the transformation to value-based reimbursement more seamless and effective. The Talix Platform uses award-winning, patented natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) techniques to power workflow applications, making processing patient data more accurate and efficient. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit www.talix.com or email [email protected].

