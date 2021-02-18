Talix Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2021 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees, and entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14 th .

"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to please their customers," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success."

Talix provides powerful intelligent workflow solutions to help risk-bearing healthcare organizations, including payers and providers, address the growing challenges of value-based healthcare. Its leading edge SaaS applications leverage machine learning and advanced patient data analytics to transform complex patient data into actionable intelligence to drive improved coding efficiency and accuracy for their customers, leading to better patient outcomes and more accurate reimbursements.

"At Talix, partnering closely with our customers is paramount to achieving high customer performance. We are truly honored to have been granted this award, and are grateful that the Stevie judges have recognized our Customer Success team's accomplishments," stated Dean Stephens, CEO of Talix. "We believe that delivering great service to our customers is the ultimate complement to the solutions we offer."

About Talix

Talix provides risk and quality solutions to help providers, payers, and accountable care organizations address the growing challenges of value-based care. Talix offers a comprehensive, AI-powered SaaS platform to make the transformation to value-based reimbursement more seamless and effective. The Talix Platform uses award-winning, patented natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) techniques to power workflow applications, making processing patient data more accurate and efficient. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit www.talix.com or email [email protected].

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

SOURCE Talix

Related Links

http://www.talix.com

