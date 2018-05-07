Talk about a Home Run! GIANT partners with the Philadelphia Phillies

In addition to bringing the Phillies and GIANT'S iconic brands together, this multi-year agreement names GIANT as the "Official Grocer of the Phillies." With this new partnership, GIANT will have a visible presence at Citizens Bank Ballpark, and the company will present new and exciting promotions for the avid Phillies fan base - and all Greater Philadelphia consumers - to enjoy.

"Like the Phillies, GIANT Food Stores has a long history in Pennsylvania," said David Buck, Phillies executive vice president. "Our new partnership brings a natural synergy both at the ballpark and in the community, and we are proud to welcome GIANT as the 'Official Grocer of the Phillies.'"

At the center of the partnership is a shared commitment to community. The Phillies and GIANT will work side-by-side to provide help and resources to community organizations with the launch of the following programs:

Participation in Phans Feeding Families; GIANT will enrich the Phillies' summer hunger relief program held in conjunction with hunger-relief agency Philabundance

Sponsorship of the Phillies Phitness program; GIANT will bring its expertise in nutrition to the program that benefits school-aged children throughout the Philadelphia area

area Support of the Phillies Week of Giving; GIANT will work together with the Phillies to provide turkeys as part of cooked meals for the homeless at the Bethesda Project

"As we celebrate our 95th year in Pennsylvania, we are thrilled to join with our hometown team both inside and outside of the ballpark," said Matt Simon, GIANT vice president, marketing. "We feel we can 'hit for the fences' in our communities alongside the Phillies as we fight hunger and help keep kids healthy."

In addition, GIANT is also proud to sponsor the Phillies' Phanatic MVP Kids Club. Fans 14 and under are invited to join the legions of young fans who are members of the Phanatic MVP Club and it's perfect for anyone who loves the Phillie Phanatic.

Recently, GIANT hosted the Phillies Rally Bus at four of its greater Philadelphia area stores. Customers enjoyed giveaways, raffles for Phillies tickets and autographed items, GIANT giveaways, coupons, and more. GIANT also was proud to provide the cake for the Phillie Phanatic birthday party last month. There's more in-store, literally, so be on the lookout for fun promotions, and perhaps the Phillie Phanatic, at your local GIANT.

About GIANT Food Stores, LLC

GIANT Food Stores, LLC has more than 170 neighborhood stores and offers home delivery, online/mobile ordering, fuel centers, pharmacies, plus in-store nutritionists. Serving families in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, GIANT Food Stores is proud to employ almost 30,000 associates who believe in giving back to their community. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, GIANT Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize. For more information visit the GIANT or MARTIN'S websites.

