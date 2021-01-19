Talk Carpet is now an affiliate of DIFFA's Specify with Care program

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talk Carpet is pleased to announce that we have joined the Specify with Care initiative by DIFFA. Starting in January 2021, we are donating 1% of sales revenue in our custom carpet program. Our participation helps ensure that DIFFA has the resources to support HIV/AIDS organizations year-round and respond quickly to their needs. With the requirement more urgent in today's climate than ever, we believe it is imperative to keep supporting a cause that impacts lives daily.

With our ege custom carpets, we pride ourselves in design development to assist you in the conceptual design. As a design and supply company of unique carpets, we are on a mission to change carpets' traditional perception. We approach carpet design from a graphic design and art perspective since the floor is a vastly underutilized canvas in interiors. Since August 2020, we collaborate with freelance designers and artists globally to create two unique carpet designs per week. The brief is always to think out of the box, outside of traditional carpet design.

About Talk Carpet:

Our business's core is to talk carpet, talk design inspiration, and talk as partners in design. We aim to be more than just a source of unique carpets; we are your design inspiration source. At Talk Carpet, we specialize in hospitality carpets, office carpets, and carpets for multifamily projects. We are a partner of established Danish brand ege carpets, one of the leading commercial carpet companies. Together with egetaepper, Danish for ege carpets, we transform the way designers and end clients approach commercial carpet. We believe that through unique flooring design, interior spaces become strong design statements. Create your new design today and visit https://talkcarpet.com/ege-custom-carpets/

About DIFFA:

Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA) raises awareness and grants funds to organizations that provide treatment, direct care, education programs, and advocacy for individuals impacted by HIV/AIDS. Our scope includes related challenges, including drug abuse and homelessness, which directly impact new HIV/AIDS infections. DIFFA is one of the largest funders of HIV/AIDS service and education programs in the United States, mobilizing the design community's immense resources and creativity. Since its founding in 1984, DIFFA has emerged from a grassroots organization into a national foundation based in New York City. DIFFA has provided more than $45 million to hundreds of HIV/AIDS organizations nationwide. https://diffa.org/

