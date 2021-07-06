Talk Carpet partner, ege Carpets, sustainability strategy sets ambitious goals for designing carpets

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talk Carpet sees its future footprint on the environment through the efforts of its partner, ege Carpets. Their new sustainability strategy is set from 2020 to 2030 and will consist of investments in renewable energy and energy-saving projects. Their goal is to reduce CO2 emissions by 100 percent from 2020 to 2030. Sustainability efforts for Talk Carpet will increase as one of the objectives for the strategy is sustainable carpets. Ege Carpets focus on making sustainability an option for everyone and is therefore 100 percent Cradle to Cradle Certified. The certification is used as a sustainability framework and vision. Ege Carpets sustainability strategy states: "We challenge the industry standards and rethink how aesthetics, quality and sustainability can be one. Not only in terms of materials but in everything we do, and we invite you to follow The Green Thread with us."

The strategy for carpet production consists of producing sustainable carpets that can convert waste into resources in a closed material loop. The aim is to become carbon positive. Currently, the greenest carpets from ege Carpets are made with a felt backing consisting of 100 percent of used plastic bottles, and with ECONYL yarn. The yarn is developed by industrial nylon waste and regenerated fishing nets. When reaching the 2030 goal, all yarns will be made from renewable or recycled material.

Talk Carpet's business core is to talk carpet, talk design inspiration, and talk as partners in design. They target to be more than just a source of unique carpets; they are an inspiration source for design. Talk Carpet specializes in hospitality carpets, office carpets, and carpets for multifamily projects. They are a partner of established Danish brand ege Carpet, one of the leading commercial carpet companies. Together with ege Carpets, they transform the way designers and end clients approach commercial carpets.

