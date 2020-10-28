Talk Carpet takes design aficionados on monthly virtual design trips

Join the creative director of Talk Carpet, Christophe Rammant, on a video tour with the monthly vlog for an engaging escape from the daily grind. For more in-depth information on places visited in the vlog, a stunning monthly magazine is available on the website for great design inspiration. To be entirely transported away from your desk, listen to their Spotify playlist featuring artists from the very same region.

This month's vlog and magazine take you to Belgium. Discover the brand new hotel August designed by Vincent Van Duysen, ultra-cool co-working brand Fosbury & Sons, and the latest restaurant by celebrity chef Sergio Herman. Alongside the interior design and architecture inspiration, Talk Carpet further innovates with their trend forecasting in custom carpet patterns. Their monthly magazine showcases many cool carpet ideas that will be hot and trendy in years to come by collaborating with emerging talent.

Talk Carpet is a leader in design-driven and innovative carpets for commercial spaces. With references throughout the USA in hotels, restaurants, corporate offices, and multifamily projects, they are a strong partner of many leading commercial A&D firms.

SOURCE Talk Carpet

