Talk it Out NC Encourages North Carolina Families to Start the Conversation During Alcohol Awareness Month

Statewide Initiative Highlights Importance of Open Dialogue and Healthy Decision-Making Among Teens and Young Adults

RALEIGH, N.C., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This April, in recognition of Alcohol Awareness Month, Talk it Out NC, North Carolina's statewide initiative to prevent underage drinking, is encouraging parents, caregivers, and communities to Start the Conversation with young people about underage drinking and the importance of making healthy decisions.

Alcohol Awareness Month is a national effort dedicated to increasing understanding about alcohol use and supporting prevention through education and open dialogue. Talk it Out NC is using this moment to amplify a simple message: ongoing, honest conversations reduce underage drinking and help young people resist negative peer pressure.

"Starting the conversation about underage drinking may feel uncomfortable at first, but it can make a lasting difference," said Stacy Grier, Education Community Outreach Director for the North Carolina ABC Commission. "When parents and trusted adults create an environment where young people feel supported and heard, it can help them feel more confident in making decisions that support their well-being."

Research shows that young people who drink alcohol are more likely to engage in risky behaviors, including impaired driving and binge drinking. Public health experts also note that alcohol use before age 21 can interfere with brain development, impact decision-making, and increase the risk of negative health and social outcomes.

Throughout the month of April, Talk it Out NC is highlighting simple, approachable ways that families and communities can incorporate these conversations into everyday life:

Check-In Moments: Take time during daily routines, whether it's a car ride, meal, or walk, to ask open-ended questions and listen without judgment.

Peer Support Conversations: Encourage teens and young adults to look out for their friends and speak up in situations that may feel unsafe.

Real-Life Scenarios: Talk through different scenarios involving negative peer pressure and help teens develop strategies and specific phrases they can use to say "no" to alcohol or to leave an uncomfortable or unsafe situation.

Stay Connected: Whether through text, video calls, or in-person conversations, creating lines of consistent communication builds trust and makes it easier for kids to come to you to when serious concerns or issues arise.

In addition to encouraging family conversations, Talk it Out NC is partnering with student-athletes, content creators, and social media influencers across North Carolina this April to share relatable perspectives on navigating social situations, supporting friends, and making healthy decisions.

Talk it Out NC offers a variety of resources to help families address underage drinking, including conversation starters, research-backed information about the effects of alcohol on the developing brain, and tips for continuing dialogue over time.

For more information and access to resources, visit www.TalkitOutNC.org.

About Talk it Out NC

The North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission launched the Talk it Out NC campaign in 2014. The goal of this multimedia awareness and engagement campaign is to reduce underage drinking by encouraging conversations between responsible adults and young people. Talk it Out NC offers resources for parents, caregivers, and communities who need guidance in talking to young people about the dangers of underage drinking. This aligns with the ABC Commission's mission of working to strengthen the public health, wellness, and safety of communities across North Carolina.

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Brendan Maguire, Tidehouse

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SOURCE Talk it Out NC