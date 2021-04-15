Talk to Me Alarm Clock is Currently Available in the iOS App Store

SOUTH BEND, Ind., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At last, Talk to Me Alarm Clock is here. Dawn Nead teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create Talk to Me Alarm Clock.

Dawn's vision for Talk to Me Alarm Clock came about after wanting to create a fun app where people can customize their alarms in a customizable and exciting way. Users can customize morning alarms and even cooking timers! Don't settle for your old boring alarm clock when you can get creative with this new app.

Simply record your alarm to get started. Make your alarm your own with customized settings!

Introducing Talk to Me Alarm Clock - a fun customizable alarm app that lets you make the most of your alarms.

"Talk to Me Alarm Clock has been added to my rotation of favorite apps. I love being able to customize my alarms no matter what the situation!" - User

The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:

Set and create alarms

Record your voice for a personalised experience

Text to Speech capabilities

Use the alarms for cooking timers, morning alarms, and everything in between

Visit talktomealarmclock.com for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.

Contact Talk to Me Alarm Clock LLC

Phone: 2317422557

Facebook: Search Talk to Me Alarm Clock

Instagram: talktomealarmclock

Twitter: @talktomealarm

Download from the app from App Store (iOS):

https://apps.apple.com/app/id1535616112

SOURCE The Appineers