Talkable and Attentive Launch Partnership to Enable Personalized Referral and SMS Marketing Experiences

Talkable, a leading referral, and loyalty solution provider, became an official partner with Attentive, a personalized mobile messaging marketing platform. The partnership enables eCommerce brands to drive personalized brand engagement through text messages and increases the acquisition of high-value, loyal customers.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkable has partnered with Attentive , the leader in conversational commerce to deliver efficient referral marketing campaigns for eCommerce brands. Power users like TOMS, Eleven by Venus, Los Angeles Apparel, Everyday Yoga, Super73, and SwimOutlet have already launched integrated programs, and Talkable expects a wave of brands to follow.

The integration provides a seamless referral experience flow through personalized SMS messages for users. Here is how the integration works:

Сapture customers' phone numbers through Talkable Referral Marketing Placements and automatically pass them to the Attentive platform messaging flow.

Promote your refer-a-friend program to your SMS list to increase sharing and engagement.

Segment customers using custom attributes and properties from Talkable, then using those custom attributes, create segments for targeted messaging from Attentive.

Coming soon: The ability to trigger referral messages through SMS for increased engagement.

"Adding Attentive to our AppStore opens a whole new level of brand engagement opportunities for our customers," says Valeriia Kuzmina, Product Manager at Talkable. "Now customers can seamlessly integrate personalized text messaging into their referral marketing campaigns to increase sharing and engagement."

"We are thrilled to be able to offer this integration with Talkable to our mutual merchants," said Greg Bauman, Director of Ecosystem Partnerships at Attentive. "Being able to communicate with your biggest advocates through SMS in a more personalized way will allow brands to drive more revenue and get closer to achieving true emotional loyalty."

About Talkable

Talkable is a strategic growth partner for eCommerce brands. The company was founded in 2010 as the first platform for referral marketing. Talkable creates and manages long-term growth strategies. Trusted by over 250 brands such as L'occitane, Tarte, Rothy's, ALO Yoga, and TOMS – Talkable has generated over $1B in referral sales for its customers.

About Attentive

Attentive® is the leader in conversational commerce, reinventing business to consumer communication. Through two-way, real-time, personalized communications, we drive billions in e-commerce revenue and over 5,000 leading brands like CB2, Pura Vida, Urban Outfitters, Jack in the Box, and Coach rely on Attentive to deliver powerful commerce experiences.

