Talkable Partners With Tapcart to Deliver Premium In-App Referral Experiences to eCommerce Brands

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile app building platform, Tapcart, has launched an integration with Talkable, the leading growth marketing solution. The integration allows eCommerce brands to launch referral programs within their mobile apps. Referral programs incentivize customers to invite friends to the brand through a preferred social platform or directly with SMS contacts on their devices. With a focus on contact-based referrals, the integration ensures seamless customer experience and intuitive referral flow.

Example of an in-app referral program flow

The integration is available to Tapcart Enterprise customers and Talkable Enterprise customers. eCommerce brands can empower end customers to become brand advocates, allow them to share via contact selection or unique sharing link, and reward them with gift cards and/or discounts.

"The partnership between Tapcart and Talkable provides an exceptional way for brands to enable their top customers to seamlessly refer friends from within their app." - says Olivia DePreter, Head of Customer Success at Talkable - "Tapcart and Talkable together create an intuitive sharing experience that allows customers to easily share their personal referral link or send a text to friends directly from their mobile contact list."

"Talkable, Tapcart's newest loyalty integration, gives shoppers the ability to easily share and refer your app with their friends." - says Kenyon Brown, Product Manager at Tapcart - "With it, you can grow your customer base to generate downloads, increase app discoverability with word-of-mouth marketing, offer rewards to shoppers who share your app and boost brand loyalty with current customers."

About Talkable

Talkable is a strategic growth partner for eCommerce brands. The company was founded in 2010 as one of the first referral program software providers on the market. Talkable develops and implements long-term growth strategies, trusted by 250 brands such as L'occitane, Tarte, Rothy's, ALO Yoga, TOMS – bringing over $255M in referral sales for its customers.

About Tapcart

Tapcart is a Shopify Plus Certified mobile app provider for over 20,000 of the world's fastest-growing Shopify brands including Fashion Nova, Princess Polly, LSKD, and more. Tapcart allows brands to design and launch a world-class mobile app that increases conversion and engagement with no coding or development work required.

