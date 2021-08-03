TalkBox Adds New Innovative Privacy Booth to Their Lineup

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TalkBox has added the sleek new FOLD model in keeping with their cleanly designed lineup. With a folding door, sturdy steel construction and comfortable interior, this booth has been carefully engineered to provide sound privacy, easy access and usability.

"We are very excited about the new TalkBox FOLD model. It has a small footprint so it can fit almost anywhere while feeling very spacious inside. With its efficient design, we believe this booth is the next generation of privacy and productivity," said Andrew Flynn, General Manager of TalkBox.

This modern phone booth is built from high and medium tensile steel to provide durability and space savings. The folding door is also efficiently designed for ease of use and soundproofing. The plush interior is complete with cushioned bench seating, a large desk, ventilation fans and plugs for computers and devices. For those into ergonomics, the FOLD also has a standing option with the ability to raise the desk.

"Many companies that are getting back into the office are keeping their spaces flexible. The FOLD is a perfect fit for open floor plan offices," explains Cassidy Heffron, Sales Manager at TalkBox.

Open floor plan offices dominate as the most common layout for companies, and the resulting noise and distractions continue to take their toll on workers. A recent study found that just eight minutes of exposure to simulated open office noise increased negative mood by 25% and sweat response by 34% in participant subjects. "Providing a quiet space for employees is important for mental and physical health. Getting a TalkBox FOLD is an instant morale booster that allows employees to focus and be more productive," added Cassidy.

