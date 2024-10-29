TALKE ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF HYZON 200KW CLASS 8 FCEV TRUCK TRIAL

Trial Comes as Part of TALKE's Supplier Evaluation Ahead of Final Award of Grant Applications Which Could Fund a Large Fleet of Class 8 FCEV Trucks

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TALKE, a leading provider of logistics solutions for the chemical industry, today announced the successful conclusion of its two-week trial with Hyzon's Class 8 200kW Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) truck as part of its Houston drayage operations at TALKE USA. This marks a significant step forward in the TALKE group's journey toward zero-emission transportation.

"This trial is a key part of TALKE's preparations for zero-emission operations and aligns with our ongoing commitment to our global ESG program, #CraftingResponsibleLogistics," said Richard Heath, TALKE President and CEO.

Building on the success of its 110kW trial two years ago, this new truck performed exceptionally—effortlessly hauling containers with a smooth, dynamic, and impressively quiet operation.

One of TALKE's professional drivers, Timothy (Tim) Rivon shared, "I've been driving my whole life, even came out of retirement because I love it. Change can be tough, but you can't beat the quieter ride and how smooth it drives."

The successful trial result is part of TALKE's preparation for potential deployment of a larger fleet of Class 8 FCEV trucks under various grant funding programs, for which Hyzon's Class 8 200kW FCEVs are being evaluated alongside competitors.

TALKE is proud to be a leader in the development of sustainable efforts like this and look forward to contributing to a greener future.

"The success of this trial with TALKE aligns with the strong results we've seen across the seven other trials of our Class 8 200kW Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) truck," said Hyzon Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Parker Meeks. "These consistent outcomes reinforce our confidence as we move toward full commercial activation, marking an exciting step forward in deploying hydrogen fuel cell solutions at scale."

About TALKE

TALKE is one of the world's leading providers of logistics solutions for the world of chemistry. More than half of the world's top 50 chemical companies already rely on the services of this family-owned company, founded in 1947. TALKE unites 4,600 people on three continents under its roof. With pioneering spirit, expertise, and dedication, they turn chemical logistics into a catalyst for future success. Responsibility and safety are key drivers: TALKE thinks and acts in terms of generations - for a better society, for a sustainable environment, and for healthy and satisfied employees.

Today's core competencies are transport, packaging, storage and handling of hazardous and harmless substances of all aggregate states. TALKE also advises on, designs and implements logistics processes, buildings and facilities. Digital services round out the portfolio of customized customer solutions. Offering all these competencies from a single source along the entire supply chain is a unique selling point of TALKE and a key customer benefit.

About Hyzon

Hyzon is a global supplier of high-performance hydrogen fuel cell technology focused on providing zero-emission power to decarbonize demanding industries. With agile, high-power technology designed for heavy-duty applications, Hyzon is at the center of a new industrial revolution fueled by hydrogen, an abundant and clean energy source. Hyzon is focusing on deploying its fuel cell technology in heavy-duty commercial vehicles in Class 8 and refuse collection vehicles across North America, as well as new markets such as stationary power applications. To learn more about how Hyzon partners across the hydrogen value chain to accelerate the clean energy transition, visit www.hyzonfuelcell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied forward-looking statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies for the future. You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company's actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. All of these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time. Factors that could cause the Company's actual expectations to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the Company's ability improve its capital structure; its ability to achieve and maintain manufacturing volume targets; it receiving ISO certification; its liquidity needs to operate its business and execute its strategy, and related use of cash; its ability to raise capital through equity issuances, asset sales or the incurrence of debt; the possibility that Hyzon may need to seek bankruptcy protection; Hyzon's ability to fully execute actions and steps that would be probable of mitigating the existence of substantial doubt regarding its ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to enter into any desired strategic alternative on a timely basis, on acceptable terms; our ability to maintain the listing of our Common Stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; retail and credit market conditions; higher cost of capital and borrowing costs; impairments; changes in general economic conditions; and the other factors under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Such filings are available on our website or at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent developments, events, or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Hyzon