Talking about mental health in the Jewish community

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rates of mental illness and addiction have soared over the past few years, especially since the start of the COVID-19 global pandemic. But many Jews continue to believe they're immune to the statistics. And even some who admit there is a problem or who have experienced it personally find it difficult to talk about it. Shame and stigma keep people from speaking out.

The Blue Dove Foundation, an Atlanta-based nonprofit, is working to change that mindset and get people talking with #QuietingTheSilence, an anthology of personal stories published in early 2020. The book gives voice to Jewish individuals who have gone through life-changing experiences involving mental health and substance use. Some stories have happy endings; others speak of heart-breaking loss. Each carries a message of hope.

"We kept hearing about these problems, but people wanted to hide them," said Justin Milrad, one of Blue Dove's founders. "We wanted to start conversations and eliminate the silence surrounding mental illness and addiction. Connection is critical to recovery, and we believe by building an educated, supportive community, we can move forward to help one another. That was behind the name of the book and the whole program: We wanted to 'quiet the silence.'"

The book's overall message is about speaking up and getting help when you need it — and encouraging others to as well.

"We tell our stories so others will summon the courage to face their own painful circumstances and seek the expert help that is now much more skilled and available than in the past," said Dr. Michael Gordon, medical director of Atlanta's Berman Center, in the book's foreword. "I am hopeful something in these stories will give readers the impetus to get the help they need for themselves or for a loved one."

Blue Dove is kicking off a book tour Nov. 11 in Houston with a teen program at the Jewish Book and Arts Festival at the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center, followed by stops in several other Jewish communities across the country.

Buy a copy, learn more and download the book club guide at thebluedovefoundation.org/qtsstorybook.

