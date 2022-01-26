Talking Crypto May Help Americans Find Love This Valentine's Day, New eToro Survey Finds

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results from a new survey from eToro , the global social investing network, suggest that talking crypto may help Americans in the dating pool find love (or at least a second date) this Valentine's Day. Findings from the company's inaugural Crypto & Culture survey released today examined preferences related to dating, crypto and other financial habits for 2,000 U.S. consumers.

Making the Crypto Connection

It turns out that mentioning crypto in an online dating profile may be an important factor in sparking a love connection. 33% of Americans said they would be more likely to go on a date with someone who mentioned cryptoassets in their online dating profile, and more than 40% of men and 25% of women indicated that their interest in a potential date is stronger when crypto is mentioned.

When it comes to paying the bill on a first date, survey findings indicate that spending cryptocurrency may also play a crucial role in solidifying a second date. Nearly three in four (74%) respondents noted they would be interested in going on a second date with a person who paid the bill in bitcoin. Interestingly enough, paying the bill in bitcoin is of greater interest to men than women.

Anna Stone, eToro's Director of Corporate Social Responsibility said: "From online dating to investing in traditional and cryptoassets, app-based interactions have become a central part of some of the biggest life projects we can embark upon. At a time when we can make our most inherently personal choices with the click of a button, our latest survey findings help illuminate the connections between how we navigate two seemingly unrelated topics."

Should You Find Love Where You Mind Your Finances?

More than two-thirds (68%) of survey respondents noted they would be open to dating someone they met through a financial platform. It turns out men are more likely than women to be excited to find love where they look after their finances: three in four men (nearly 75%) said they'd be open to dating someone they met through a financial platform, while just over 60% of women said the same. Sparking a potential romance through an online investing platform is also of particular interest to respondents aged 35 to 44 years, as indicated by 77% of respondents in this age category.

The Love Language for the Digital Age

For those who are already in a relationship (or a situationship), Valentine's Day is right around the corner – which means that it's time to pick out the perfect gift for your significant other. Survey findings suggest that showing your sweetheart the money may be a key to gift-giving success – 34% of respondents noted that they would be most excited to receive cash or a gift card for the holiday of love, compared to just 12% of respondents interested in jewelry.

For the 8% of respondents who are most interested in receiving an NFT or crypto as a gift this Valentine's Day, keep in mind that nearly 20% of singles would be more interested in you romantically if you set that NFT as your profile picture on a social platform or dating site – so if your gift of an NFT doesn't pan out, you can always use it to find a new date for March.

About the Survey

Survey research was conducted by Appinio from 3 January – 4 January 2022. Sample size included 2,000 adult U.S. residents between the ages of 18 and 99. They did not need to be eToro platform users.

