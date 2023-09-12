Talking Heads' "Stop Making Sense" World Premiere at TIFF Becomes Highest Grossing IMAX Live Event Ever

A24's Complete 4K Restoration of Jonathan Demme's Legendary 1984 Concert Film and Exclusive Q&A with Original Band Members Streamed Live to 165 IMAX Locations

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced that the special IMAX Live 40th anniversary screening of Jonathan Demme's Stop Making Sense at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is now the highest grossing IMAX Live event of all time. The groundbreaking Talking Heads concert film earned $640,839 and sold out 25 screens across 165 IMAX locations in North America and the BFI IMAX in London.

The world premiere screening was held on Monday, September 11 at Cineplex's Scotiabank IMAX Theatre in Toronto. It was followed by a Q&A live-streamed from TIFF and moderated by filmmaker Spike Lee with all four original band members in attendance: David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison.

"The unforgettable Stop Making Sense looks and sounds even more incredible in IMAX, and we're excited to share this event with TIFF and our audiences everywhere," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "This further establishes our ability to deliver unique live and music experiences with extraordinary quality, and we look forward to a great run ahead with our partners at A24."

A24's recently acquired, groundbreaking Talking Heads concert film, for which A24 has done a complete 4K restoration, will have a full theatrical run following the special premiere event, releasing exclusively in IMAX on September 22 and in theaters everywhere on September 29.

Tickets for are available at https://tickets.stopmakingsense.movie/.

This highly anticipated special event transported audiences into the heart of music history, immersing them in the electrifying performance of the Talking Heads' legendary 1984 concert film. Directed by the visionary Jonathan Demme and produced by Gary Goetzman (The Silence of the Lambs, Mamma Mia!, Band of Brothers), Stop Making Sense has left an indelible mark on the world of music and cinema, and its timeless allure continues to captivate new generations.

