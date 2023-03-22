Talking Rain AQA and the Chris Long Foundation Partner Up to Bring Clean Water to Communities Worldwide

Beverage Industry Leader Supports Several Non-Profit Programs in Partnership with the Chris Long Foundation to help them reach their goal of providing water to one million

SEATTLE, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Rain Beverage Company, the leading beverage company and makers of Talking Rain AQA, is proud to announce an expanded partnership with Waterboys, founded by the Chris Long Foundation, whose mission is to bring life-sustaining drinking water to communities in need worldwide. As part of this collaboration, Talking Rain AQA is donating $0.20 for every 12-bottle case sold to address the clean water crisis and support several of the Chris Long Foundation's programs, as well as their continued efforts with Waterboys.

Throughout 2023, Talking Rain AQA will support numerous charitable programs under the Chris Long Foundation portfolio including Waterboys' international work. Talking Rain's commitment to supporting the Chris Long Foundation marks the brand's largest effort to provide sustainable drinking water to communities in need to date.

"At Talking Rain Beverage Company, we are committed to making a positive impact in communities worldwide, and our expanded partnership with the Chris Long Foundation is a significant step towards achieving that goal," said Nina Morrison, Senior Vice President of Community Experience at Talking Rain. "As a beverage company that cares deeply about sustainability, we are proud to partner with Waterboys and support their mission to bring clean water access to communities in need. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of tens of thousands of people around the world."

"We are so grateful for this partnership as we continue our mission to provide clean water and practical solutions to communities in need," said Chris Long, two-time Super Bowl Champion and founder of the Chris Long Foundation. "Time and time again, I've seen the power of partnerships in achieving great things, both on and off the field. Talking Rain's support amplifies our work and our shared goals. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of countless people and make a real difference."

As part of the expanded partnership, Talking Rain AQA will be sponsoring two marquee events in partnership with the Chris Long Foundation in 2023, including the Waterboys Charity Challenge in May 2023 and the Legends Tailgate in October 2023. By sponsoring these events, AQA will help to raise awareness and funds to support Waterboys' mission to bring clean water access to communities in need.

For more information about Talking Rain AQA and its partnership with the Chris Long Foundation, please visit https://www.talkingrain.com/aqa-waterboys/.

About Talking Rain AQA

Talking Rain AQA is a premium alkaline water that delivers essential hydration and invigorating refreshment. As part of Talking Rain Beverage Company's commitment to providing healthier beverage options, the brand believes in supporting the fundamental human right of access to clean drinking water. Through Talking Rain's partnership with Waterboys, the brand is dedicated to providing sustainable access to clean drinking water for one million people worldwide. With a high alkaline level of 9.5pH*, AQA provides the hydration needed for optimal health and well-being with the commitment to social responsibility, ensuring that every bottle purchased contributes to a greater cause. With its distinctive alkaline water taste, Talking Rain AQA is exclusively available at select retailers under the Talking Rain brand, offering a refreshing and innovative take on premium bottled water.

About the Chris Long Foundation and Waterboys

The Chris Long Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded by two-time Super Bowl Champion and 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, Chris Long. We mobilize champions, service providers, and experts to help communities access clean water, address basic needs for youth and families, and inspire others to make an impact at home and abroad. Our vision is access and opportunity everywhere. To date, the Waterboys initiative has provided clean water to over 500,000 people in need at home and abroad. Visit chrislongfoundation.org and waterboys.org to learn more.

