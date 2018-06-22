Talking Rain® Voluntarily Recalls Sparkling Ice® Cherry Limeade In Response To Customer Complaints

PRESTON, Wash., June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Rain® (the Company) is voluntarily recalling specific lot codes of bottles of its Sparkling Ice® Cherry Limeade beverage in response to a small number of customer complaints that reported an off-taste and off-odor of the affected product. The Company made the decision to recall the product out of an abundance of caution. No other Sparkling Ice products are affected by this recall.

The Sparkling Ice Cherry Limeade product subject to recall was produced only at one of the Company's facilities that make this product. The product comes in a 17 ounce clear plastic bottle under the name Sparkling Ice Cherry Limeade. The product is sold as a single item, as well as in multipacks of the affected product and in multipacks containing a variety of other unaffected flavors. The product subject to recall can be identified by the following information that is displayed on the neck of the bottle. All other products made by the Company are not part of this voluntary recall.

Affected product labeling:

Bottle Lot
Code

Expiration Date
on Bottle

Expiration Date

Bottle UPC

Case/Variety Pack
UPCs

8064-63

120518

12/5/18

01657195084

016571950866

8065-63

120618

12/6/18

016571950927

8079-63

122018

12/20/18

016571951283

8080-63

122118

12/21/18

016571950866

8087-63

122818

12/28/18

016571953126

8088-63

122918

12/29/18

016571953614

8089-63

123018

12/30/18

8112-63

012219

01/22/19

8113-63

012319

01/23/19

8114-63

012419

01/24/19

8118-63

012819

01/28/19

8119-63

012919

01/29/19

8126-63

020619

02/06/19

8131-63

021119

02/11/19

8132-63

021219

02/12/19

8144-63

022419

02/24/19

8145-63

022519

02/25/19

8146-63

022619

02/26/19

8165-63

031419

03/14/19

8166-63

031519

03/15/19

8167-63

031619

03/16/19

Talking Rain learned of the issue after a small number of customers brought their concerns to the company's attention. Talking Rain is currently investigating the cause of the issue in collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Consumers who purchased the affected product are advised not to drink it and to call the Talking Rain customer center at 855-201-4333 to receive a coupon to replace their purchase.

 

