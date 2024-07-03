TALKING STICK RESORT NAMED BEST CASINO IN THE 2024 COMMUNITY CHOICE AWARDS BY AZCENTRAL.COM

SALT RIVER PIMA-MARICOPA INDIAN COMMUNITY, Ariz., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Stick Resort , an enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC), is proud to announce that it was named "Best Casino" in azcentral.com's 2024 Community Choice Awards. The casino-resort was nominated along with three other casino properties in the Valley by the public as part of the East Valley, Best of the Desert portion of the awards program.

"For Talking Stick Resort to be recognized is a true honor and one that we deeply appreciate," said Ramon Martinez, Director of Public Relations for Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort. "The fact that this nomination came from the public makes it even more meaningful. It tells us that we are moving in the right direction and that our guests are enjoying what we offer."

The annual Community Choice Awards recognizes more than 600 businesses and organizations. Each business was nominated by the public until five nominees were selected in each category. Among the 220 categories include Beauty & Health, Dining, Shopping, Sports & Fitness, Entertainment & Leisure and many more. Nominees in each were divided among the East and West Valley competitions.

Voting then commenced by the public until the finalists and winners were ultimately selected. Winners were announced at an exclusive awards gala at the Omni Resort & Spa at Montelucia in June.

Talking Stick Resort's Community Choice Award comes on the heels of great change at the popular resort. This year, the property unveiled an array of new added or renovated amenities. The new ultra-modern spaces include ARENA Poker Room, the largest in Arizona with 68 tables, the reimagined Showroom with intimate concert seating and 92 LED video screens and walls as well as a new sportsbook and lounges.

About Talking Stick Resort

Talking Stick Resort (TSR) is a AAA Four Diamond rated resort and a key landmark in the Talking Stick Cultural and Entertainment District (TSCED). Situated in Scottsdale, Arizona, just east of the Loop 101 on Talking Stick Way, TSR is proudly owned and operated by the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. The resort features 496 deluxe rooms, nearly 300,000 square feet of casino space including a sports book and Arizona's largest poker room, The Arena Poker Room, 11 restaurants and lounges, a world-class spa, a live entertainment showroom, a vibrant cultural center, and over 113,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space.

SOURCE Talking Stick Resort