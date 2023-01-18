Talking Stick Resort to Host Superzona, the Ultimate Big Game Weekend Celebration featuring Shaquille O'Neal, Snoop Dogg, Rob Gronkowski, Machine Gun Kelly, Diplo, 21 Savage and More

SALT RIVER PIMA MARICOPA INDIAN COMMUNITY, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sometimes the pregame can be better than the game itself. That is sure to be the case when Talking Stick Resort, an enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, hosts Superzona, four days of big parties and even bigger stars Feb. 9 - 12, 2023. Guests in attendance at one of the resort's exclusive Super Bowl weekend events will have the chance to see such superstars as Snoop Dogg, Shaquille O'Neal aka DJ Diesel, Diplo, Machine Gun Kelly, 21 Savage, Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers, Lil Jon and many more.

Superzona

"Talking Stick Resort has long been known as Scottsdale's epicenter for entertainment, but with Superzona we are taking it to the next level," said Ramon Martinez, director of public relations for Talking Stick Resort. "A full weekend of big parties, big concerts and big stars, the only thing to rival it in the Valley will be the Big Game itself."

Superzona will begin on Thursday, Feb. 9 with what else, The Kick-Off Party featuring Steve Aoki. Live at Talking Stick Resort's main pool, the two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist/DJ/producer and Dim Mak Records founder will bring his one-of-a-kind brand of energy, hits, and plenty of cake!

The weekend gets even more super-sized with Shaq's Fun House presented by Netspend on Friday, Feb. 10. NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal will bring his larger-than-life, festival meets carnival party to the property now in its fifth year. Hosted inside a custom-built megastructure adjacent to the resort, the event will feature some of the biggest names in music including Snoop Dogg, Diplo, Myles O'Neal, and DJ Diesel himself. Outside, a full carnival midday awaits guests with games, bumper cars, and the Netspend Ferris Wheel.

The Superzona party continues during the day on Saturday, Feb. 11 with Gronk Beach presented by The Beast Unleashed. Four-time Super Bowl champion and University of Arizona star player, alum- Rob Gronkowski will host his ultimate beach party at the property's main pool. Featuring a celebrity volleyball game presented by Corona, Monster's new line of malt beverages, The Beast Unleashed and music from headliners 21 Savage, Diplo and Lil Jon, Gronk Beach will be a one-of-a-kind experience only he can host and only available at Talking Stick Resort.

Later, Saturday, the resort will host Sports Illustrated (SI) The Party presented by Captain Morgan. Widely considered one of the most exclusive events of Big Game Weekend, the sports and music mega event will continue to raise the bar with Machine Gun Kelly and The Chainsmokers performing on an immersive mainstage accompanied by mesmerizing activations. Open to the public, SI The Party allows fans to mingle with a who's who of sports and entertainment figures. Past attendees have included Kevin Hart, Jeff Bezos, Ciara, Russell Wilson and more.

To bring some of the most high-profile Superzona events to life, Talking Stick Resort partnered with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) and Medium Rare on Shaq's Fun House and SI The Party. Medium Rare's track record at Big Game Weekend is second to none with some of the most viral sold-out events in history and are also at the helm of Gronk Beach.

No Big Game weekend would be a success without a viewing party and Talking Stick Resort's Superzona weekend will conclude with the Big Game Watch Party in the Salt River Grand Ballroom. An unrivaled viewing experience, the party will feature appearances by NFL legends, Bo Jackson, DeAngelo Williams and Doug Flutie and will be hosted by Mike "Roc" Muraco, Dan "Manuch" Manucci and Jimmy B of Fox Sports 910AM. Guests in attendance will watch the game on multiple large screen TVs while enjoying food and beverage specials. Moreover, they can win cash and prizes with a kickoff jackpot, squares and more. Doors open at 2 pm. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis.

All of Talking Stick Resort's Superzona events are 21 and over and are expected to sell out. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit talkingstickresort.com.

Talking Stick Resort

Talking Stick Resort (TSR) is a AAA Four Diamond Rated Resort and a central landmark within the emerging Talking Stick Cultural and Entertainment Destination (TSCED). Located in Scottsdale, Ariz., just east of the Loop 101 on Talking Stick Way, TSR is locally owned and caringly operated by the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. The property offers culturally rich experiences and luxury accommodations throughout its 496 deluxe rooms, nearly 300,000 sq. ft. casino, 11 restaurants and lounges, world-class spa, 650-seat showroom, 25,000 sq. ft. grand ballroom, thriving cultural center and more than 113,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting space.

About Medium Rare

Lauded events, experiential, and management company, Medium Rare works at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, partnering with well know athletes and brands to crates iconic media properties including Shaquille O'Neal's Fun House, Daymond John's Black Entrepreneurs Day, Guy Fieri's Restaurant Reboot, The Sports Illustrated Awards, Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach, and more. Creating and executing iconic IP and events which draw in millions of views and fans from around the world, Medium Rare works also reaps industry accolades. Recognized with six Webby Awards, Medium Rare Founders Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman are Forbes 30 Under 30 alumni and have graced the Pollstar Next Gen and Variety New Leaders lists in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Industry innovators, the team has overseen successful launches and NFT campaigns for groups including The Golden State Warriors and the Preakness Stakes, shattering sales records in each category. The group's world class production is balanced by its growing management division, overseeing careers, tours, and partnerships deals for some of the most celebrated artists and athletes including Gordo (formerly DJ Carnage), DJ Diesel aka SHAQ and Rob Gronkowski. For more info visit www.Medium-Rare.com

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a global brand development, marketing, and entertainment platform, which owns a portfolio of more than 40 iconic and world-renowned Lifestyle, Entertainment and Media brands. Headquartered in New York City, with offices around the world, Authentic connects strong brands with best-in-class partners and a global network of operators, distributors, and retailers to build long-term value in the marketplace. Its brands have an expansive retail footprint, including more than 9,100-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops in more than 150 countries and generate approximately $24 billion in global annual retail sales.

Authentic is committed to transforming brands by delivering powerful storytelling, compelling content, innovative business models and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms, and emerging media. Authentic's brand portfolio includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, David Beckham®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Ted Baker®, Hervé Léger®, Frye®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Tretorn®, Prince®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx® and Thomasville®.For more information, visit authentic.com. Follow Authentic on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Talking Stick Resort