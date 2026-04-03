Talking Stick Resort to Host Yrēfy Scottsdale Jazz Festival April 11

Legendary jazz fusion band Spyro Gyra to headline the festival as part of its 50th anniversary celebration

SALT RIVER PIMA-MARICOPA INDIAN COMMUNITY, Ariz., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Talking Stick Resort, an enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, will host the Yrēfy Scottsdale Jazz Festival on April 11, closing out the 5th annual International Jazz Week Scottsdale.

"We pride ourselves on offering guests a wide range of world class entertainment, and the Yrēfy Scottsdale Jazz Festival is a perfect example of that commitment," said Ramon Martinez, director of public relations for Talking Stick Resort. "This event brings together an incredible roster of talent in a vibrant atmosphere that only Talking Stick Resort can provide, delivering a truly elevated experience for music lovers."

Held at the resort's main pool stage beginning at 3 p.m., the full day festival will feature an impressive lineup of live performances inspired by the rich musical heritage of New Orleans, blending contemporary sounds with traditional jazz, Latin jazz and R&B.

The festival will showcase five standout performers, including Donald Harrison, Nayo Jones with Carlos Rivas, and Kermit Ruffins. Legendary jazz fusion band Spyro Gyra will headline the event. The band's appearance at Talking Stick Resort comes as part of a major milestone for the band as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Closing out the weeklong International Jazz Week Scottsdale, the festival serves as a high energy finale, bringing artists and audiences together for one final, unforgettable showcase that celebrates the genre's enduring cultural impact while reinforcing Talking Stick Resort's position as a premier destination for entertainment in the region.

Further, the festival offers more than live music. Guests can enjoy Talking Stick Resort's award- winning dining, exciting casino action, and upscale amenities throughout the day and evening, making it an ideal experience for both local attendees and out of town visitors looking to turn the event into a full weekend getaway.

Tickets and additional information are available at https://talkingstickresort.com/entertainment-acts/yrefy-scottsdale-jazz-fest/

About Talking Stick Resort

Talking Stick Resort is a AAA Four Diamond resort located just east of the Loop 101 Freeway at Talking Stick Way in Scottsdale, Arizona. The resort features 497 deluxe guest rooms and luxury suites, along with a wide range of upscale amenities, including a full-service spa, six world-class restaurants, live entertainment lounges, a 240,000 square foot gaming floor, a high limit lounge, and Arizona's largest poker room. Guests can also enjoy -two resort-style pools and more than 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space.

For more information, visit TalkingStickResort.com or call (480) 850-7777.

SOURCE Talking Stick Resort