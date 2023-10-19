Talking to an Insurance Company After an Accident May Reduce Compensation

News provided by

Crain Brogdon, LLP

19 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

Partner Robert Crain understands how to communicate with insurance companies after accidents.

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Being involved in a car accident is a traumatic experience. You may be facing costs associated with fixing vehicles as well as medical expenses and loss of income. However, it is crucial to understand how the things you say to the insurance company may affect your ability to receive compensation for your losses.

Be Cautious to Protect Your Rights

Continue Reading
Crain Brogdon, LLP
Crain Brogdon, LLP

After a car accident, the insurance companies involved often reach out to all parties to get more information and statements about how the accident happened. Unfortunately, a seemingly routine phone call can be riddled with intimidation tactics used by insurance companies to later reduce, eliminate, or postpone compensation to the injured. Experienced Partner Robert Crain of Crain Brogdon, LLP explains, "When you are in an accident, what you say to the insurance company can affect your compensation. We understand how to communicate with insurance companies."

After an accident, victims of negligence should do the following:

  1. Consult with an attorney: Before speaking with an insurance adjuster, it is wise to consult with a qualified attorney who specializes in personal injury cases. An attorney can provide guidance on what to say and what not to say, ensuring that you don't inadvertently harm your case.
  2. Avoid admitting fault: It is crucial not to admit fault or apologize for the accident during conversations with insurance representatives.
  3. Request written communication: Whenever possible, ask the insurance company to communicate with you in writing.
  4. Document everything: Keep detailed records of all communications, including dates, times, and the names of individuals you speak with at the insurance company. This documentation can be invaluable in case of disputes.

Understand What Kind of Compensation is Available

The laws in Texas provide for different forms of compensation when you are involved in a car accident. These can include:

  • Economic damages: These might include medical equipment, payment of medical bills, rehabilitation, prescription medication, or even lost future earning capacity.
  • Non-economic damages: These damages might include pain and suffering like mental and emotional distress, including depression and anxiety.
  • Punitive damages: These are "extra" damages designed to compensate you for gross negligence or willful actions. There are limits to punitive damages in Texas.

About Crain Brogdon, LLP Catastrophic Injury Lawyers and Partner, Robert Crain

Accidents can cause lasting emotional, physical, and financial issues. After an accident, you should focus on healing, not on worrying about how to get compensated for your losses. At Crain Brogdon, Partner Robert Crain has decades of experience dealing with insurance companies after car accidents. If you've been in an accident, call today for a free consultation with Crain Brogdon at (214) 522-9404. We are here to help.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Crain Brogdon, LLP

Also from this source

Steps to Take After a Motorcycle Accident

Steps to Take After a Motorcycle Accident

If you've been involved in a motorcycle crash, the steps you take in the minutes and hours following the accident are very important. You want to get ...
Who Can File a Wrongful Death Claim in Texas?

Who Can File a Wrongful Death Claim in Texas?

Losing a loved one is an incredibly challenging experience for anyone, particularly when the death was caused by someone else's negligence. Along...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.