Talking With God Is The Key To Addressing This World's Brokenness

Xulon Press presents a testimony of transformation rooted in a relationship with God.

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Julie Casal invites others to participate in A Conversation With God: My Journey, Our Dance ($14.99, paperback, 9798868524462; $31.49, hard cover, 9798868524479; $4.99, e-book, 9798868524486).

A Conversation with God: - My Journey, Our Dance

Many believers spend a lot of time wondering about God's plan and their place in it. Casal addresses these thoughts by examining God's original creation, the events that fractured humanity's relationship with Him, and the enduring hope found in returning to His guidance. She reminds readers that the beginning of their personal transformation lies in a simple conversation with God.

"God placed this message on my heart so that I could share the Good News with others—to invite them into their own dialogue with Him, to experience His love, and to discover the healing and hope that come from walking closely in relationship with God," said Casal.

Julie Casal is a proud mom of two, former U.S. Marine, and active parishioner at Calvary Chapel Boca. Her day of surrender to Jesus inspired her to found DaughterStrong Sharing Agape, a Christian non-profit dedicated to serving the needy with warm meals through its Sunday Dinner program, and providing living essentials, clothing, children's educational support, and fellowship—sharing God's love and light both locally and internationally.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Conversation With God: My Journey, Our Dance is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press