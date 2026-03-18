Be The Best Leader You Can Be By Resting, Not Grinding

Xulon Press presents a 31-day devotional focused on both spiritual and physical fitness.

ROSELLE, N.J., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Sherry Crystal White encourages readers to learn and experience uncomfortable spaces of solitude, intimacy and reflection in The Well-Rested Leader: The Journey From Selfish Ambition To Faith, Fulfillment And Freedom ($25.99, paperback, 9798868527760; $7.99, e-book, 9798868527777).

The Well-Rested Leader - The Journey from Selfish Ambition to Faith, Fulfillment and Freedom

White turned to God's Word to help heal and restore her after an abusive relationship in her 20s. She had created a false identity that hid her emotional wounds, and depended on achievements and career goals to keep her going. When she exhausted herself and surrendered to God, she learned that His path for her was marvelous beyond her imagination.

"This book tells the importance of heeding a divine invitation to rebuild life God's way after a slew of bad choices and escapism to pick up the pieces after silent suffering and emotional distress….I hope others will be inspired and lean on the Lord to discover His love and help is with us wherever we go," said White.

Sherry Crystal White, MSEd, INHC, a licensed teacher, is the founder of Champ Restoration®, a Biblical life coaching resource with a focus on emotional wholeness, work-life wellness, and stress management. White started her higher education at Rutgers University, where she was an NCAA D1 scholar-athlete, and then continued to study at Hunter College - City University of New York and the Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN). She's served for nearly two decades as an educator in K-12 and university spaces in roles such as special educator, academic advisor for athletics, and literacy interventionist. She is also an author and reset & wellness strategist with a metacognition focus helping visionaries lead from rest, not grind.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Well-Rested Leader: The Journey From Selfish Ambition To Faith, And Fulfillment and Freedom is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press