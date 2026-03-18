Author's Riveting True Story Tells the Monumental Repercussions of Upholding Biblical Values to Provide Critical Encouragement to Believers

Xulon Press presents the gripping true story of how one family persevered through public persecution, professional devastation and ultimately, found a deeper calling for defending biblical values.

MAITLAND, Fla., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Caterina Tori, a steadfast advocate for faith, family, and freedom, shares her family's story to encourage anyone facing religious persecution in Called Not Canceled: One Family's Story of Conviction and Cost in Post-Christian America ($23.49, paperback, 9798868528705; $7.99, e-book, 9798868528712).

CALLED NOT CANCELED - One Family's Story of Conviction and Cost in Post-Christian America

Caterina Tori's powerful testimony exposes the high personal cost her family faced when she stood for Truth during media appearances, conservative advocacy, and faith-driven leadership. It's a raw and courageous account of how her outspoken stance in the cultural and political arena sparked monumental controversy. In fact, upholding her biblical values resulted in what the author describes as "unthinkable backlash" when her husband, a respected award-winning surgeon, was abruptly fired. This in turn catapulted the family into the heart of cancel culture. Caterina's story, from heartbreak and resilience, encourages all believers to remain faithful, courageous and unashamed in a culture desperate to silence them.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Caterina Tori said, "This is my true story that has been written to act as a harbinger of things to come in a Nation that rejects biblical truth. This book acts as a testimony that God is faithful in a spiritual battle and how to prepare when the battle is in your home."

Caterina Tori is an award-winning children's author, cultural commentator, advocate known as America's first "Mommy Activist" and passionate about upholding biblical values. She is the Director of the Culture of Life Foundation and the CEO and designer of COL1972, a pro-life fashion brand. For eight years, she was the host of the Philadelphia-based FOX affiliate radio show, Your Family Matters. She has also written op-eds for multiple journals including WORLD Magazine and Christianity Today. Frequently featured on national media outlets including FOX & Friends, Caterina Tori has remained a bold voice in America's cultural conversations. Married for over 30 years, she and her husband raised three beautiful daughters and now have two son-in-law's. In addition to this book, she has authored five nationally recognized children's books. In her spare time, Caterina Tori enjoys tennis, skiing, and cooking with her family. For more information about the author and her books, visit CalledNotCanceled.com.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Called Not Canceled: One Family's Story of Conviction and Cost in Post-Christian America is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press