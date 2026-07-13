Where Every Conversation Points to Christ



GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruce Oliver Ministries Inc. is pleased to announce the release of its new eight-minute promotional video, Discover Faith-Driven Voices on Talks For Christ, introducing viewers to the heart of the ministry and the remarkable Christian leaders whose conversations continue to encourage, equip, and inspire listeners around the world.

Talks For Christ Releases New 8-Minute Video Showcasing Christ-Centered Conversations That Inspire Faith

The new video, Discover Faith-Driven Voices Featured on Talks For Christ, offers viewers a brief but inspiring introduction to the ministry's mission, featuring highlights from a variety of guests who have shared their faith, ministry experiences, and Biblical encouragement with listeners. It provides an excellent introduction for those who are discovering Talks For Christ for the first time, while also serving as a resource that current listeners can easily share with family, friends, churches, and ministry leaders.

Since its launch in 2019, Talks For Christ has welcomed hundreds of Christian guests representing a wide range of ministries, including pastors, missionaries, authors, educators, physicians, military chaplains, Christian business leaders, historians, filmmakers, and nonprofit leaders. Every interview is centered on pointing listeners to Jesus Christ through conversations that encourage, equip, and inspire.

"Our desire has always been simple," said Dr. Bruce Oliver, President of Bruce Oliver Ministries Inc. and host of Talks For Christ. "We want every conversation to point people to Jesus Christ. This new video gives viewers a glimpse of the remarkable guests God has brought to our ministry and the message of hope they continue to share."

The ministry's new tagline, "Where Every Conversation Points to Christ," reflects the heart of Talks For Christ and its commitment to presenting Christ-centered discussions that strengthen believers and introduce new audiences to trusted Christian voices.

Viewers are invited to watch the new promotional video, explore the growing podcast library, and discover conversations covering a wide variety of Biblical topics, Christian living, religious liberty, church leadership, missions, family life, American history, Christian authors, and many other subjects that encourage spiritual growth.

Whether someone is searching for Biblical encouragement, looking for trusted Christian resources, or seeking to discover inspiring guests whose ministries are making a difference around the world, Talks For Christ provides a welcoming place to listen, learn, and grow.

Watch the New Promotional Video

Video: Discover Faith-Driven Voices on Talks For Christ

Visit Talks For Christ

Website: TalksForChrist.com

About Talks For Christ

Talks For Christ is the podcast outreach of Bruce Oliver Ministries Inc., a nonprofit Christian ministry dedicated to sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ through meaningful conversations with Christian leaders. Since 2019, the ministry has featured hundreds of interviews designed to encourage believers, strengthen faith, and point listeners to Jesus Christ. Through podcast interviews, media updates, and expanding online resources, Talks For Christ continues its mission of sharing Biblical truth with audiences around the world.



Suggest a Future Guest

One of the greatest blessings of Talks For Christ is discovering new voices with stories that point people to Christ. If you know a pastor, missionary, author, ministry leader, Christian professional, or someone with a Christ-centered testimony that could encourage others, Talks For Christ would love to hear from you.

We invite you to recommend potential guests by contacting us through our website. Together, we can continue sharing conversations that encourage, equip, and inspire—because Where Every Conversation Points to Christ is more than our tagline; it's our mission.

Media Contact

Dr. Bruce Oliver

President

Bruce Oliver Ministries Inc.

Talks For Christ

Website: TalksForChrist.Com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 972-641-8242

SOURCE Talks For Christ