talkshoplive® and Born This Way Foundation Announce #BeKind21 Campaign Partnership to Celebrate Kindness

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading live streaming, social selling online network talkshoplive ® announced their month-long partnership with Born This Way Foundation to encourage participants to practice kindness toward themselves and others this September. Participants who take the pledge will help build kinder, more connected communities that foster mental wellness. Talkshoplive's built-in "donate" button, which appears on every checkout site-wide, will direct all funds raised this month to Born This Way Foundation.

Born This Way Foundation hosts #BeKind21 annually, which calls on participants to practice an act of kindness each day, starting on September 1st and continuing through September 21st. Individuals are invited to take the pledge and share their experience on social media using the hashtag #BeKind21. They aim to meet participants where they are, sharing graphics to remind them that kindness is prioritizing time to care for your own wellness, kindness is caring for the environment, kindness is advocating for an inclusive world that celebrates everyone for who they are, and more.

"We are honored to be partnering with Born This Way Foundation and helping to raise funds for the important work that they are doing to create a more kind and peaceful world leading up to the United Nations International Day of Peace on September 21st," said Bryan Moore, CEO of talkshoplive. "talkshoplive is an open and welcoming community and we encourage those utilizing the platform to consider donating not only financially, but also to take the #BeKind21 pledge to do something kind every day - even after September."

The campaign will continue throughout the month of September. talkshoplive will profile the donate button on its platform, encouraging a variety of charities to join live commerce as a meaningful way to fundraise, interact, and grow their digital communities.

"Kindness has a transformative effect on every aspect of our lives, and we're grateful to talkshoplive and our over 400 #BeKind21 partners for their support in building a kinder, braver world. We aim to make kindness cool, validate the emotions of young people everywhere, and eliminate the stigma that surrounds mental health," said Maya Smith, Executive Director of Born This Way Foundation.

For additional information, visit https://talkshop.live/ and https://bornthisway.foundation/current-programs/bekind21/

About talkshoplive®

Talkshoplive® is the leading live streaming, social selling online network. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details and chat in real-time with customers that they can purchase with one-click on the buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers are able to access unlimited channels and live product shows. With talkshoplive®, buying has never been more interactive and entertaining.

An incredible lineup of stars and brands have launched their own talkshoplive® live channels including Best Buy, Fred Segal, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys, Julie Andrews, Meghan Trainor, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Jenna Dewan, Kathy Ireland Worldwide and many more!

About Born This Way Foundation

Born This Way Foundation, co-founded and led by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, supports the mental health of young people and works with them to create a kinder and braver world. Through high impact programming, youth led conversations and strategic, cross-sectoral partnerships, we aim to make kindness cool, validate the emotions of young people, and eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health.

