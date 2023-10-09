Dolly Parton, Jada Pinkett Smith, Paris Hilton, Kevin Hart & More Will Showcase Their New Products on TalkShop.Live and GoodHousekeeping.com

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TalkShopLive announced today a new partnership with Good Housekeeping that allows the leading live commerce platform to power the first-ever Good Housekeeping Live Shopping Week, where you can score exclusive deals on gift-worthy products from some high-profile celebs and influencers. From October 9 through October 14, top talent will host live shows that will appear on GoodHousekeeping.com , TalkShop.Live as well as various social media channels associated with the talent and their brands.

TalkShopLive and Good Housekeeping Partner for GH’s First-Ever Week of Live Shopping Events

To kick off Good Housekeeping's Live Shopping Week with TalkShopLive, TV host Nancy O'Dell and Good Housekeeping's Group Digital Content Director Lauren Matthews are sitting down with Dolly Parton to talk about Dolly's soon-to-be-released album and her upcoming book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones . They'll also chat about Parton's recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and why she felt now was the perfect time to do a rock album, how she decided on the over two-dozen songs that made the final cut, whether or not she has any plans for an upcoming tour and so much more. Plus, you don't want to miss the very special surprise that Good Housekeeping has in store for her! Tune in live on Monday, October 9 at 7 p.m. ET.

"Our partnership with Good Housekeeping is the ultimate example of how TalkShopLive and publishers can collaborate to create engaging, entertaining content that meets commerce," says TalkShopLive Co-Founder and CEO, Bryan Moore. "TalkShopLive has created a scalable live commerce solution for any publisher, retailer, brand, or creator to go live across multiple domains and we are thrilled that GH's Institute GM Laurie Jennings and the Good Housekeeping team have enlisted us as their partner to create the future of commerce media."

The partnership further reinforces TalkShopLive's unique distribution and multi-embed technology which allows shoppable video content to be embedded across multiple destinations and throughout TalkShopLive's Content Distribution Network.

Celebrating 138 years, Good Housekeeping ( GoodHousekeeping.com ) is the leading lifestyle media brand inspiring a monthly audience of 65+ million readers to discover genius innovations, delicious ideas, style-savvy trends, compelling news and best-in-class products for their homes, families and themselves.

"At the Good Housekeeping Institute, brands often reach out before they launch to get early feedback on their concept," says Laurie Jennings, GH Institute General Manager. "We were lucky enough to meet Bryan Moore and his Co-Founder, Tina Moore, as they were introducing TalkShopLive to the world. We were instantly impressed by how sleek, seamless, and publisher-friendly the platform was — and I knew it was only a matter of time before we did something big together. I can't wait for our audience to tune in live for our first-ever shopping week and experience everything this iconic lineup of talent has to offer."

TalkShopLive's Good Housekeeping Live Shopping Week will feature:

October 9 at 7:00 PM ET: Dolly Parton

Watch LIVE as Dolly Parton sits down with beloved TV host, Nancy O'Dell, and Good Housekeeping's Lauren Matthews for a special conversation about her upcoming album, Rock Star, and upcoming book, Behind the Seams. Plus you won't want to miss the special surprise the ladies have for Dolly!

October 10 at 5:00 PM ET: Jessie James Decker

Join Jessie James Decker LIVE from the Good Housekeeping Institute in New York as she shares products from her new homeware line Just Feed Me! All items you'll want to keep stock in your home. She'll also celebrate the release that day of her new cookbook, Just Eat, and share some tasty recipes from the book.

October 11 at 1:00 PM ET: Kevin Hart

Join Kevin Hart LIVE as he shares products from his superfood line VitaHustle! He'll be cooking up some healthy recipes that you'll want to make at home yourself! VitaHustle's range of products comes with a promise from Hart that the products are "all good" with "no B.S. (bad stuff)" — which means they're largely soy-free, gluten-free, and dairy-free as well as non-GMO.

October 11 at 7:30 PM ET: Paris Hilton

Join Paris Hilton live from home, as she shares her latest project she's been working on… her new line of cookware! The "Be An Icon Collection for Walmart" contains everything you need for your kitchen, all with Paris' special touch adorning the designs. She'll even be joined by a special guest as she answers your questions LIVE! The TalkShopLive livestream will be the world premiere pre-launch online, with select products being revealed and available to purchase in the livestream.

October 12 at 5:00 PM ET : Peta Murgatroyd

Fall is here and Peta Murgatroyd wants to share all her picks to help you embrace the coziest season of the year. As a busy mom, wife and Dancing with the Stars pro, Peta knows that one of the most important things you can do for yourself is create a relaxing and comfortable atmosphere at home and on the go. See Peta's picks to get you in the fall spirit!

October 13 at 5:00 PM ET: Landyn Hutchinson

The holidays are quickly approaching so join Landyn Hutchinson - the Internet's go-to person for all things lifestyle - as she goes LIVE to share her tips and tricks for being the hostess with the mostess! This time of year can be stressful, but Landyn has some ideas which will surely impress your friends and family.

October 14 at 7:00 PM ET: Dr. Evan Antin

Calling all animal lovers! Join veterinarian, Dr. Evan Antin, LIVE as he answers all your pet-related questions! He'll also share some products from the new IAMS Advanced Health dog and cat food line - along with some other items for your best furry friends - that you'll definitely want to get your hands on.

October 14 at 2:00 PM ET: Jada Pinkett Smith

Join Jada Pinkett Smith LIVE to talk about her upcoming book, Worthy. A gripping, painfully honest, and ultimately inspirational memoir from global superstar and creator of the Red Table Talk series, Jada Pinkett-Smith. In a media-driven landscape that crafts narratives for our celebrities, Smith recounts her story in an intimate conversation with viewers. Signed copies are available for pre-order.

