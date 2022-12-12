TalkShopLive® Brings In-Store Pickup to Livestream Shopping with Best Buy

Leading social commerce platform continues to innovate retail with December 12 livestream hosted by TikTok star Noah Schnacky

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the (inaugural) season for live shopping and in-store pickup! Leading live commerce platform TalkShopLive®today announces that it will offer customers the option for in-store pickup for the first time in partnership with Best Buy. The platform's newest innovation comes just in time for the holiday shopping season, eliminating costly shipping expenses while getting products to customers faster than any other live shopping company in the marketplace. The partnership launches tonight via a live show hosted by TikTok star Noah Schnacky who will highlight some of his favorite products. Viewers can watch here.

This is the first time in-store pickup is offered on a live shopping platform that is embeddable anywhere on the web. TalkShopLive chose to launch its in-storepickup feature with Best Buy due to its longstanding relationship with the retailer. Best Buy was the first major retailer to onboard to TalkShopLive.

TalkShopLive's in-store pickup offering is simply another step in creating a seamless shopping experience for live commerce consumers and connecting the retail landscape.

"We constantly strive to innovate solutions for retailers and brands to connect their live shopping experiences with physical shopping experiences," said TalkShopLive CEO and Founder Bryan Moore. "For our large retailer partners, we have proven that products featured in TalkShopLive shows often garner an omnichannel sales lift upwards of 1500%. As holiday shopping often leads to shipping delays, in-store pickup allows customers to have a personal and interactive live shopping experience without any worries on delivery times."

In November, TalkShopLive announced the first-ever live commerce shopping windows in New York City. Consumers can watch, listen, and shop livestreams featuring celebrities such as Shania Twain, Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Drew Barrymore and Bobby Flay.

From music to makeup, from housewares to books -- and everything in between – live commerce is emerging as one of the hottest retail trends across all sectors. TalkShopLive continues to lead the future of shoppable livestreams by attracting top celebrities, publishers and brands who are relying on the platform for its innovative, frictionless buying experience and proprietary multi-embed point of sale technology, which allows video content to remain shoppable wherever the content is shared.

TalkShopLive is committed to providing its users a best-in-class, shopping experience to ensure every media moment is a retail moment. Retailers are harnessing the power of TalkShopLive's shoppable content by simultaneously sharing livestreams on their domains, social platforms, and with publishers and suppliers to create multiple storefronts through content. Earlier this year, Adweek recognized Walmart with a Commerce Award for the retailer's foray into live shopping, which is mostly powered by TalkShopLive. Together, Walmart and TalkShopLive have hosted over 160 livestreams, resulting in omnichannel success for the retailer.

