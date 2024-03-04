TalkShopLive Launches New Instagram "Shoppable Simulcast" Feature

Live shopping stream featuring artist, producer and songwriter Benny Blanco on March 4 will be shoppable across multiple platforms, including Instagram and Billboard.com

TalkShopLive's Shoppable Simulcast for Instagram becomes available for enterprise retailers, publishers and more

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading video commerce and retail media enablement platform TalkShopLive announced today the launch of its new "Shoppable Simulcast" feature with Instagram. The product officially debuts with a livestream featuring Grammy-nominated artist, producer, songwriter, and actor Benny Blanco today at 1 p.m. Eastern. The Shoppable Simulcast featuring Blanco preparing recipes from his new cookbook and entertaining guide, titled Open Wide, will also stream in association with TalkShopLive media partner Billboard. Blanco will be featuring signed copies of his book.

Further showcasing TalkShopLive's unique distribution, the live event will be embedded across multiple destinations, including Billboard.com and Billboard's Instagram and Facebook page, Blanco's Instagram and Facebook page, TalkShop.Live and across TalkShopLive's content distribution network.

Viewers can watch and shop here: https://talkshop.live/watch/5fTgqnNIJ8wm

Media and others are encouraged to Embed:<div class='tsl-container' data-type='show' data-modus='5fTgqnNIJ8wm' data-view='default' /><script async crossorigin="anonymous" src=" https://embed.talkshop.live/embed.js "></script>

The livestream marks the unveiling of TalkShopLive's newest innovation which allows any TalkShopLive stream to be simulcasted on a seller's Instagram account while still keeping the shopping element intact. The Instagram integration comes after TalkShopLive launched its Shoppable Simulcast product and first destination with Meta on Facebook.

"We are thrilled to partner with Benny Blanco and Billboard to launch our Instagram Shoppable Simulcast. We are constantly innovating on how to create the best shoppable experiences that drive distribution and eliminate friction in the path to purchase," said TalkShopLive CEO and Co-Founder Bryan Moore. "By expanding our partnership with Meta to add the Instagram Shoppable Simulcast to our offering, TalkShopLive has created a scalable solution for any retailer, brand, or creator to go live across multiple domains, including Facebook and Instagram, while providing their customers with a seamless shopping experience. Scalability, distribution, and friction-free are the future of live shopping and we are excited to work with Blanco and our partners at Billboard magazine on this world premiere event."

Shoppable Simulcast allows sellers to stream to multiple destinations at once, including Instagram and Facebook. Once live (up to four pages simultaneously), the Instagram and Facebook followers of retailers, brands, publishers, and talent receive an alert, giving customers the ability to watch and shop directly within the social networks at the same time. Viewers who comment 'BUY' on the show will receive a DM or Facebook message with direct links to instantly purchase your products without ever needing to leave the platform/shopping experience. Shoppable Simulcast amplifies the already expansive TalkShopLive Distribution Network by enabling sellers to connect with their customers wherever they are.

Recently recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of the world's Most Innovative Companies and winner of AdExchanger's 2023 "Best Early-Stage Technology Company'' award, TalkShopLive continues to be the leading live commerce solution that attracts top celebrities, publishers and brands who are relying on the platform for its frictionless buying experience and proprietary multi-embed point of sale technology, which allows video content to remain shoppable wherever the content is shared. Retailers are harnessing the power of TalkShopLive's shoppable content by simultaneously sharing livestreams on their domains, social platforms, and with publishers and suppliers to create multiple storefronts through content.

The startup has powered shoppable live streams for retail giants Walmart, Target and Best Buy, publishing behemoths Conde Nast and Hearst and superstar talent and creators like Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez, Reneé Rapp, Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter to sell books, music, makeup, housewares and more.

