talkshoplive® Launches Shopify App

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- talkshoplive® (TSL), the leading live streaming, social commerce network, announced today the launch of the TSL Shopify app , which allows Shopify store owners the ability to sync products to their TSL account. Orders placed through their TSL shows flow through their existing Shopify fulfillment process, making order management easier than ever. The app is available for download now in the Shopify App Store with a free version that offers up to 25 products syncs per month.

"At the core of Shopify's ecosystem is a thriving community of merchants who now have access to TSL's live streaming network," said Tina Moore, co-founder of talkshoplive®. "We're thrilled to launch a TSL Shopify App and enable Shopify's 1.7 million merchants to sync products to their TSL accounts. The partnership with Shopify further scales TSL's commerce network, while providing Shopify merchants with enhanced promotional opportunities and customers via TSL."

The talkshoplive Shopify Sales Channel App is free to install and has a free-to-use tier, and best of all, requires no technical skill or coding. Sales of synchronized products occur within the talkshoplive platform and flow directly through users' Shopify Orders, preserving customer connections, fulfillment options and tax settings. This ensures that customers stay immersed in the live show during their checkout process.

"Being at the cutting edge is critical to every brand. Purlisse was an early adopter of Ipsy, and we have seen the value that innovation brings to beauty. We are excited to be one of the first Shopify shops to use the talkshoplive Shopify app. The streamlined approach makes live-streaming commerce seamless and provides access to the TSL network and audience all within one place," said Jennifer Yen, founder of Purlisse and YENSA Beauty.

talkshoplive® recently announced the successful completion of a $6 million seed extension funding round led by prominent TMT-focused venture capital firm Raine Ventures and a syndicate of renowned angel investors drawing from the entertainment and retail industries. Spero Ventures, a top-performing venture capital firm, led TSL's first seed investment round. This now brings the fast-growing startup to $10.5 million raised to date.

About talkshoplive

talkshoplive® is the leading live streaming, social selling online network. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details and chat in real-time, with customers who can purchase with one - click on the buy button. Shoppable video content created on the platform can be shared and embedded on multiple sites and social platforms, eliminating all click-through and creating multiple points of purchase. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers are able to access unlimited channels and live product shows. With talkshoplive®, buying has never been more interactive and entertaining.

An incredible lineup of stars and brands have launched their own talkshoplive® channels including Oprah Winfrey, Best Buy, Fred Segal, Condé Nast, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys, Julie Andrews, Meghan Trainor, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Patti LaBelle, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Jenna Dewan, Leslie Jordan, Michelle Williams, Kathy Ireland Worldwide and many more!

