TalkShopLive® Partners with Country Music Association for Star-Studded Livestreams from CMA Fest

Shoppable livestreams with Dolly Parton, Cody Johnson and Lainey Wilson on the CMA Close Up Stage will stream across TalkShop.Live, CMAFest.com, and CMA and talent Facebook pages

Portion of proceeds to benefit CMA Foundation



NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading video commerce and retail media enablement platform TalkShopLive® announced today a partnership with the Country Music Association to produce and stream a series of shoppable livestreams at the upcoming CMA Fest. TalkShopLive and CMA will showcase interviews with country superstars Dolly Parton, Cody Johnson, and Lainey Wilson as they take the CMA Close Up Stage inside at Fan Fair X Music City Center. The shoppable livestreams will broadcast across multiple destinations including TalkShop.Live, CMAFest.com, and CMA and respective artists Facebook pages. (Full schedule below). The livestreams will offer official CMA Fest merchandise, music, and products from the talent as well as the opportunity to donate to the CMA Foundation.

"CMA Fest is the penultimate event for country music fans from around the world each year and we are thrilled to partner with CMA to bring these superstar interviews to the masses through a series of shoppable livestreams," said TalkShopLive Co-founder and CEO, Bryan Moore. "So many country music artists already rely on TalkShopLive as their video commerce solution to sell their music, merchandise and more. This partnership is a reflection of our longstanding relationships and our commitment to being the best partner to the music industry."

Recently recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of the world's Most Innovative Companies, TalkShopLive continues to be the leading live commerce solution that attracts top celebrities, publishers and brands who are relying on the platform for its frictionless buying experience and proprietary multi-embed point of sale technology, which allows video content to remain shoppable wherever the content is shared. Retailers are harnessing the power of TalkShopLive's shoppable content by simultaneously sharing livestreams on their domains, social platforms, and with publishers and suppliers to create multiple storefronts through content.

CMA Fest, which is the longest-running country music festival in the world, features more than 300 country music artists performing over the span of four days. The CMA Close Up Stage is one of the festival's most highly anticipated events which allows fans to hear their favorite country artists discuss a variety of topics in a rare and intimate setting.

TalkShopLive's CMA Close Up Stage Schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 6th

10:45a-11:30a CST

A special conversation with Dolly Parton

Dolly will offer merchandise.

Friday, June 7th

10:45a-11:30a CST

CMA Fest Artist of the Day, Cody Johnson

Cody will offer merchandise.

Sunday, June 9th

10:45a-11:30a CST

CMA Fest Artist of the Day, Lainey Wilson

Lainey will offer pre-orders of her forthcoming studio album as well as merchandise.

About TalkShopLive®

TalkShopLive is the leading live streaming, social selling online network, recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of the world's Most Innovative Companies. With TalkShopLive, shopping has never been more interactive and entertaining. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details while chatting with viewers in real-time. Customers can purchase with one-click on the Buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers can access unlimited channels and live product shows.

An incredible lineup of stars, brands, creators, retailers, syndicated TV shows and publishers have launched their own TalkShopLive channels including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Fred Segal, Mattel, Vogue, Allure, GQ, Bon Appetit, The Jennifer Hudson Show, Buzzfeed, Paul McCartney, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Paris Hilton, Alicia Keys, the Jonas Brothers, Jamie Foxx, Drew Barrymore, Scottie Pippen, Meghan Trainor, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Meredith Duxbury, Barbara Camila, Kelsea Ballerini, Haley Kiyoko, Kane Brown, Dude Perfect and many more.

