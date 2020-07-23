Talkwalker acquires Nielsen Social

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkwalker, the leading social listening and analytics company, today announced the acquisition of Nielsen Social, a leading provider of social measurement and audience insights software. Nielsen Social's innovative Social Content Ratings® solution will provide additional insights for Talkwalker's market-leading, AI-enabled conversational intelligence platform. The acquisition will build on Talkwalker's existing strength in serving global brands and expand its presence in the U.S. enterprise market.

"The decision to join forces with Nielsen Social underscores Talkwalker's commitment to providing our enterprise customers with best-in-class solutions across our full breadth of use-cases," said Robert Glaesener, CEO of Talkwalker. "With the addition of Nielsen Social Content Ratings to our AI platform, we can expand our offering in consumer, category and audience insights, and further accelerate our global growth."

This acquisition represents another success point for Talkwalker this year. With a new brand identity, a recently refreshed platform, the introduction of new innovative data visualization Conversation Clusters, and Quora data integration, the company continues to exceed the expectations of clients. The additional insights that Nielsen Social Content Ratings provides for brands, media and sports demonstrates Talkwalker's focus on building a powerful, unified conversational intelligence platform.

"We are excited to have found a like-minded partner in Talkwalker, who shares our mission of delivering best-in-class measurement and analytics solutions to customers globally," said Sean Casey, President of Nielsen Social. "The combination will significantly strengthen our offering, and we are eager to unite with Talkwalker's rapidly-growing platform to jointly propel our position in the global marketplace."

About Talkwalker

Talkwalker is a social listening and analytics company that empowers over 2,000 brands and agencies to optimize the impact of their communication efforts. We provide companies with an easy-to-use platform to protect, measure and promote their brands worldwide, across all communication channels.

Talkwalker's state-of-the-art social media analytics platform uses AI-powered technology to monitor and analyze online conversations in real-time across social networks, news websites, blogs and forums in 187 languages. Talkwalker has offices in New York, Luxembourg, San Francisco, Frankfurt, Paris and Singapore. It is also the home of Talkwalker Alerts, a free alerting service used by over 500,000 communications and marketing professionals worldwide.

